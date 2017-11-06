Wilma Aline Brown, 91, of Pasadena, Texas formerly of Tow and Deer Park, Texas passed away on October 28, 2017 in Pasadena, Texas.

Wilma was born on September 21, 1926 to Chester and Lillian Williams in Bertram, Texas. She was the oldest daughter of 12 children. She was raised around/in and graduated from Liberty Hill, Texas and considered this her home town. There she met the love of her life, Richard E. Brown, Sr. (Dick) when her brother, Orville, invited him to their home on leave from the Army. They were married in 1945 and had three children.

Richard preceded her in death along with her parents and six brothers, Thurman, Orville, Harvie, JB, Chester and David (Dink) Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirlie Cook and husband Rickie; sons, Richard E. Brown, Jr. and wife Debbie and Lewis Brown and wife Barbara; five grandchildren, April Cook, Clint Cook and wife Maria, Robin Wilkerson and husband Greg, Jason Brown and wife Jessica, and Amanda Brown; eight great-grandchildren, Caleb Spain, Alyssa Ybarra, Codie and Hunter Cook, Haley and Brady Wilkerson, and Kohen and Makenna Brown; five sisters, Jean Crumley, Lois Kanetzky and husband Earl, Charlene Schoener and husband Carl, Christine Williams, and Ida Mae Bonnet and husband Morris; three sisters-in-law whom she loved like sisters, Grace Williams, Louise Schmitz and Edna Stoldt; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

As a child, Wilma worked hard on the family’s farm, gathered eggs, picked cotton and later in life would tell the story of having her head busted open by one of her brothers with a melon and being bit by a Copperhead snake. Wilma worked in the public sector for many years prior to retiring including Confederate Home for Men in Austin, Kmart, TG&Y and Groves Paint Co. Wilma was known wherever she resided for her beautiful yard and gardening skills. She proclaimed her salvation early in life and loved God and her family.

Viewing will be held from 10am – 11am with Funeral Services to begin at 11am on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown with Pastor Mark McEwen officiating. Interment will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Rickie Cook, Clint Cook, Codie Cook, Hunter, Cook, Jason Brown, and Caleb Spain. Honorary Pallbearers are Greg Wilkerson, Brady Wilkerson and Kohen Brown.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Paramount Senior Care Center in Pasadena, Texas and Tradition Hospice Staff for the excellent care given to our Mom in her final years. A special thanks is given to Ruth, Myra, Vickie, Joyce, Grace and Ernest at Paramount and Janie and Iris with Tradition hospice. You have made Mom’s last years and ours brighter.

Arrangements by Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 2900 Williams Drive, Georgetown, Texas 78628, (512) 863-2564.