William C. Lackey, Jr.

William Lackey, of Liberty Hill, passed away in Round Rock on August 14, 2017. Born in Sanderson, Texas, on August 27, 1931, he lived most of his life in the Liberty Hill area.

He attended Texas State University where he met and married Melba Wilson of Liberty Hill, and they raised four children.

William was an active member of the Union Hall Baptist for 60 odd years and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Carlton Lackey of Lampasas.

William is survived by wife, Melba; sons, Steve (Kathy) Lackey of Mason, Texas and Travis (Jeanne) Lackey of Liberty Hill; daughters, Arlene (Larry) Ringer of Junction, Texas and Elaine (Doug) Baker of Hamilton, Texas; brother, Edwin (Ceverene) Lackey of Mason, Texas; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lackey of Lampasas; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at the Liberty Hill Cemetery in Liberty Hill. Funeral services will follow in the afternoon at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Union Hall Baptist Church Building Fund, 301 CR 259, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.

