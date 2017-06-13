Watermelon Seed Spitting Champ looks to defend title July 1st

By Madison McVan

The biggest trophy in Andrew Rosales’ “man-cave” isn’t one of the many he earned playing baseball and football when he was younger—it’s the trophy he received when he won the watermelon seed-spitting contest at last year’s Liberty Hill Independence Day Spectacular.

In fact, it’s so big, it doesn’t fit on the shelf with his other trophies.

The 27-year-old Liberty Hill native didn’t intend on competing in the event when he arrived at the festival last year, but decided to participate when he realized that the seed-spitting contest was sponsored by Widmer Construction & Development, owned by his family friend Dave Widmer. His wife pushed him to try it, so Rosales and his older daughter both competed.

“My first one went probably five feet,” Rosales said. “And then the second one, the winning spit, I’m not sure how far it went, but I guess it went pretty far.”

Rosales estimates that his winning spit went somewhere between 20 and 30 feet. The Guinness World Record for watermelon seed-spitting is 75 feet, 2 inches.

“Doing it, I never thought I would’ve won,” Rosales said. “I don’t think I’d ever tried spitting out a watermelon seed, let alone in a contest. I guess I caught the wind right and it helped me out.”

Rosales found out that he won when he was sitting on the grass with his family, awaiting the fireworks show, and the contest winners were announced.

“[My kids] were pretty excited,” Rosales said. “They were like, ’Oh Dad, you won!’ I thought it was fun. It was cool.”

Rosales says he plans on trying to defend his title at the Independence Day Spectacular on July 1 at City Park on CR 200.

“I might have to [do it again],” Rosales said. “I’ve got to hold my throne at the watermelon booth.”

The watermelon seed-spitting contest will be held again at the Independence Day Spectacular. The Spectacular will be at City Park and begins at 6 p.m.