Water company explains frequent boil alerts on San Gabriel Ranch Road

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

At the intersection of San Gabriel Ranch Road and County Road 214, a posted sign instructed residents to boil their water for the next 24 to 48 hours. It was the fifth such notice in a year.

This time, a man had accidentally broke the neighborhood’s water main while digging a hole for his mailbox.

All of the precautionary boil alerts for the San Gabriel Ranch Road system were issued after breaks in the water line. Anytime a water company, such as Aqua in this case, shuts down a water system for repairs, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires them to issue a boil alert.

The notices do not mean that contaminants have seeped into the water supply, said Brent Reeh, Aqua’s manager who oversees the Austin-area system. Instead, they should be understood as precautionary. Until the company has time to fix the break, flush the remaining water, disinfect the supply, and turn the system back on— customers should err on the safe side, he said.

“We just want customers prepared in case something does get in.”

TCEQ requires water companies to issue alerts for many conditions, such as when water pressure in residential connections has dropped below a certain amount, new connections are being tied in, and many other cases when even a possibility of contamination is present.

The alerts, which are also sent through phone and email, typically concern the following 24 to 48 hour period.

“But if it happens on a Friday,” Reeh qualified, “the alert can stay active until Monday.”

That allows time for the water in the system to be lab tested for any lingering contaminants after a process of disinfection and flushing that follows every line break repair.

“99 percent of the time, we don’t have a problem. But again, safety is paramount,” Reeh said.

Reeh and Gretchen Toner, Aqua’s Strategic Communications Manager, both asked customers on the system to call Texas811 before they dig for mailboxes or fences. The service can alert customers to nearby utility lines before they potentially damage them.

Typically, a mailbox buried 20 inches into the ground would not be deep enough to penetrate water lines properly buried, which, Reeh notes, are typically at a depth of 24 inches.

The pipe network Aqua retained from the previous water system they inherited, however, does not necessarily abide by those guidelines.

“It’s possible that some of these older pipes could be 18 or 20 inches shallow,” Reeh said. “Short of going out there and digging up the pipes, there’s no way of knowing for sure.”

Aqua has managed the San Gabriel River Ranch water system since 2009, when TCEQ first appointed them as emergency managers following an inspection that found multiple and serious violations with the system.

A TCEQ report from September 2009 reads that water pressure in the system had dropped to substandard levels, potentially endangering the 768 residents who depended on it. Supply outages were common, and customers often expended the entire tank’s supply on a daily basis. The system was in serious disrepair.

TCEQ appointed Aqua as a temporary emergency manager in late 2009. In January 2010, Aqua officially acquired the system, along with the nearby Indian Springs subdivision water system that had also been managed by the San Gabriel River Ranch system’s previous owner.

In many ways, said Reeh, the breaks and boil alerts today represent a major improvement over the problems residents experienced before Aqua was their supplier.

“When we first got the system and started putting in new lines, we would see breaks just about every week,” he said.

Starting in 2010, Aqua has since invested roughly $342,000 into projects shoring up the system, the company said.

They replaced over 3,000 feet of leaking pipes, often four inches, with a wider six-inch water main. They put in pressure reducing valves that would locally contain possible contaminants, and replaced over 50 service lines. The average water pressure for each residential connection rose from 28-32 pounds per square inch to 48-52, comfortably above TCEQ’s required 35 Psi.

An additional ground storage tank added an additional 40,000 gallons to the system’s storage capacity. Though the old tank has been rehabilitated, the new tank “meets and surpasses state standards,” according to a report compiled by Aqua for The Independent.

They rehabilitated the system’s two wells which, like the storage tank, did not meet TCEQ requirements. Additionally, they replaced the meters for customers, replaced and improved the booster pump station to control water pressure, and installed a new generator to act as a back-up power supply.

These improvements, Aqua’s report reads, have “returned the system to full functionality and made numerous improvements to the quality of service for residents. Also, empirical data from system operations indicate that, under guidance and management by Aqua, the percentage of water loss has decreased substantially over time.”

Previously, the system did not have the water capacity to deliver 0.6 gallons per minute to each of its residential connections, as TCEQ requires. Currently, Aqua provides 0.45 gpm, still below the needed amount. Plans to drill two new wells this year in conjunction with a nearby subdivision would allow the San Gabriel River Ranch system to provide 1.03 gallons per minute, exceeding the standard and will anticipate future growth on the system. Between the property acquisition and the budget for drilling, the wells will cost Aqua an additional $245,000.

Notably, rates for residents in the San Gabriel River Ranch system have not increased since Aqua took over. Toner reported that the average monthly bill for residents in the system is $70.70, based on an average water consumption of 5,478 gallons.

Until 2016, at least some of the precautionary boil alerts issued by Aqua were due to the installation of these improvements and repairs.

“Sometimes there was construction at the plant, electrical problems, new water pipelines were being tied in, or just regular maintenance,” said Toner. “The TCEQ has strict guidelines for what requires a precautionary boil alert, and we followed that.”

According to Aqua’s Environmental Compliance Manager Scott Foltz, there was one precautionary boil alert in 2010. Four in 2011. Three in 2012. Zero in 2013. One in 2014. Two in 2015.

In contrast, all five of the alerts issued in 2016 were due to line breaks, Toner reported.

Explaining the cause for the uptick in 2016, Reeh said “not all were due to mailboxes. Some of them were due to the shifting of the ground when it gets wet and dries out. Maybe a rock or something wore a hole in the pipe. It could be old material. There are so many different scenarios, we could do ‘what if’ all day.”

Asked if there was a way to reduce the frequency of line breaks, Reeh said that, short of replacing all the lines, “not really.”

“When you’re given a system that doesn’t have good pipes to begin with,” he explained, “and then you replace a certain portion of it, you’ll actually increase the pressure. That raises the possibility for more breaks. But we’ve had the system for quite some time now, and we’re kind of passed that point.

“Sometimes,” he added, “a line just fails.”