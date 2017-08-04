W. H. “Bill” Carpenter, 61, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Born on November 14, 1955, to Willie H. Carpenter Sr. and Betty Estelle Carpenter in Yuma, Arizona, the family ultimately moved to Mississippi, where his brothers and sisters reside today. He served his country in the Air Force, and was honorably discharged.

Bill was a talented musician, and played in several bands in the Austin area. He loved music in all forms that included recording and playing in public. Bill was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, and his passion was to ride his Harley. He was a loving, caring husband, father, and brother, who was generous with his time and energy. A good-natured blue jeans guy, Bill was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need.

He was always curious and never stopped learning, working in several professions through the years to support his “Music Habit”, finally opening a recording studio in 2007.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 2004, facing multiple surgeries and debilitating treatments with a calm bravery. He was a cancer survivor, but weakened by the battle. He finally succumbed to pneumonia.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, Willie H. Carpenter Sr., his mother, Betty Carpenter, and a sister Diana Blair.

Bill is survived by his wife, Daniece Carpenter, a son, Timothy Carpenter, both of Liberty Hill, Texas, and a step-son, Brian Fowler of Irving, Texas, and three brothers; Curtis Carpenter, Kenneth Carpenter and David Carpenter; sisters; Patricia Farley and Sandra Putz.

Visitation was held Monday, July 31, 2017, from 5:30-7:30 PM at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Leander, TX. A Celebration of Life followed at 7:30 PM in the chapel of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston Texas.

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Leander Funeral Home (512) 260-8800. Obituary and guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com.