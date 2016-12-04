Thaddeus Lee Foshay

Thaddeus (Thad) Lee Foshay, 44, lived in Liberty Hill, TX. He was born in Biloxi, MS on August 20, 1972. He passed away Saturday, November 19, 2016 in a motorcycle accident.

Thad’s daughter Sidney, who he loved so much, was his first priority. Sidney meant the world to Thad, he was the happiest when he was with her

Thad spent his younger years in Massachusetts. As a young teen his family spent three years in Texas before returning to Massachusetts. During his time he fell in love with the State of Texas, and decided to attend Texas Tech. He later moved to Austin and has been in the area for the last 20 years.



Thad was a brilliant carpenter whose work will live on and be appreciated for many years. Thad also had a love of motorcycles and started riding at a young age.

Thad leaves behind his daughter, Sidney Foshay (18) of Leander, Texas; mother, Linda Foshay and step-father, Mark Mercer of Montana; father, Lee Foshay and wife Lois Foshay of Webster, MA; sister, Vanessa Noyes and husband Michael of Charlton, MA; godson, Nathaniel and niece Abigail; stepbrother, Michael Jarominski; and stepsisters, Tammy Favreau and Mandy Jarominski and their families. He also leaves behind his long-time friends/brothers, Thomas Whitlow, Junior Riojas, and Bill Dougherty.

The family received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 25, 2016, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Thad may be made to a GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/ThadFoshay

