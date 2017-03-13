A Texas Girl’s Guns moves to new, larger location

By Dana Delgado

With a new and larger location at 13987 W. State Hwy 29, A Texas Girl’s Guns is geared up to better serve the community’s needs for firearms and accessories, and a lot more.

Owners Judith and Dennis Baker purchased the building and have been renovating it since December. They reopened on Feb. 7 after being briefly closed for the move. New signage will be going up gradually with the major two-sided sign scheduled to be erected this week. This sign will have a scrolling marque with messages and have the ability to show high resolution videos. Additional signage including one atop the old western-style store front with cedar siding will follow. Goose neck lights will accent the western motif as will the hitching-like railings out front.

“We’re very excited,” said Judith Baker. “We spent seven good years at our old location and we thought we’d be there forever, but it was time. Our new location has a better footprint and faces north.”

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony by the Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, to mark their official Grand Re-Opening, which also marks the 12th anniversary of the business.

The couple completely gutted the structure built in 1983 that originally was a hardware store, then later a video store, and most recently an appliance store.

The interior of the new location expands the gun store’s floor space by 1,000 square feet over their previous location. The additional floor space will provide for a larger classroom, a break room, restroom facilities, an office, and expanded retail space. Furthermore, the location includes a half acre of land in the back.

Mrs. Baker said all of the services and products offered at the previous location will continue including their large section of reloading supplies.

“We’re very well stocked, even bigger than the big box stores and have been mentioned in blogs as ‘A Little Slice of Heaven for Re-loaders,’” she said. “People are driving long distances to find us.”

The gun shop will be adding more shotguns as it continues to expand its inventory, but has already added some high-end firearms including some shotguns imported from Italy, plush and heavy duty custom airline and TSA approved firearm cases, and long-range, high caliber precision rifles.

“We’re still a one-stop community gun shop, but trying to accommodate a wider base of firearm needs,” Mrs. Baker said. “In addition, we have a very knowledgeable staff.”

A Texas Girl’s Guns is a full service gun shop, a Class III dealer and has a diverse offering of firearms training classes.

Firearms classes as well as other classes and workshops will resume gradually as the Bakers complete the transition to the new location. Some of the classes that will gradually resume are Pistol Marksmanship, Firearms Maintenance, Reloading 101, Concealed Handgun Instruction, and Texas Hunter’s Education.

The Bakers started their business in 2005 by doing gun shows.

“We would take three guns and used only half a table,” she said. “We had no idea we’d ever own a gun shop.”

By February 2010, the month of their last gun show, the couple had expanded to occupy 14 tables.

Since opening their business in 2005, the Bakers have been heavily involved in the community. They invited a host of non-profit agencies and organizations to their 10th anniversary to promote their missions. Organizations like the Liberty Hill Police Department and its former drug canine, the Liberty Hill Fire Department, the Panther Pit Crew, the Cross Tracks Church Men’s Group, the 4-H Club, and the local Boy Scouts.

A Texas Girl’s Guns has also been a regular food collection site for Operation Liberty Hill and has also been involved with the Marble Falls based Green Mountain Regulators, costumed old-west characters who act out shootouts at various events.

“Small businesses are the heart of Liberty Hill,” said Mrs. Baker. “Sales taxes go right back to the city to help support community services. That’s what makes us unique.”

With an investment in a building, the Bakers are investing in the community and look forward to continued growth and service.

“We have built relationships, which have been strong, dedicated, and valuable,” she said. “That’s what small businesses have—the power to build relationships because they are part of the community.”

Despite the store’s name, the business is not a novelty gun shop that is exclusive to the needs of women. It has an appeal to individuals from all walks of life and all ages, genders, and interests.

While men still dominate the customer base, Baker has seen a steady increase in women especially since she is encouraging couples along with extended family members to attend training sessions together.

Presently, A Texas Girl’s Guns is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ATexasGirlsGuns.com