Swann joins healthcare team at Liberty Hill Pediatrics

By SARAH SILBERSTEIN

A new healthcare provider in Liberty Hill is bringing her passion, experience, and love of the community with her to work.

Nurse practitioner Laura Swann recently accepted a position with Liberty Hill Pediatrics and Whitestone Pediatrics in Cedar Park.

The Houston native received her biology degree from St. Edwards University in Austin, and her nursing degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

Swann worked as a pediatric nurse for 11 years at Dell Children’s Medical Center occupying roles as an emergency room nurse and critical care nurse before returning to school to complete her master’s degree in nursing from Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

“I have always been interested in health care, especially pediatrics,” Swann said. “I like helping people and I enjoy building relationships with my patients and their families.”

Swann and her family moved to Liberty Hill from Austin six years ago and recently fulfilled a lifelong dream of purchasing a 100-year-old farmhouse in Liberty Hill.

“We (my family) were looking for a little bit of a smaller town where you know everybody and are away from the craziness of the big city,” Swann said. “It (Liberty Hill) has a really good small town feel and really great people.”

Swann, who was working at Treetop Pediatrics in Round Rock, jumped at the opportunity to apply for a position as a nurse practitioner at Liberty Hill Pediatrics after learning of an opening.

“I live here and I’m happy and proud to work here and to serve the people that I not only see as their primary care provider, but that I also see at church, or at the soccer field, or at Winkley’s,” Swann said.

Prior to accepting the position with Liberty Hill Pediatrics, Swann spent time with Liberty Hill Pediatrics nurse practitioner Tiffani Scott, DNP, CPNP, MSN. Swann shadowed Scott to visit with patients, meet the staff, and to become acquainted with the feel of the office.

“It was obvious that she (Scott) knew them (her patients) outside of just being their healthcare provider,” Swann said. “I liked the personal aspect of it (the practice).”

As a nurse practitioner, Swann can diagnose, treat, and prescribe medications to her patients. Wellness checks, sports physicals, and diagnostic tests are a few of the wide array of services Swann provides to her patients.

“Being a pediatric provider means being a team with the child’s parents and that is something that I really enjoy,” she said.

When Swann is not in the office, the busy mother of three can be found coaching her 5-year-old daughter’s soccer team with her husband, traveling to the beach with her family, cooking up something delicious in the kitchen, or spending time outdoors.

Having lived in Liberty Hill for the past six years, Swann is an established member of the community and feels that it will benefit her as a healthcare provider in Liberty Hill.

“I think it helps to establish rapport. I can reassure them (my patients) that I live out here, too, and that I am a mom, too,” Swann said. “Not only do I have experience as a healthcare provider, but I can relate to them, which makes them more comfortable with me as their healthcare provider.”

Liberty Hill Pediatrics is currently accepting new patients.