Spencer Bryce Holbrook, 19, of Leander, Texas, was born into Heaven on February 11, 2017. His earthly birthday was December 11, 1997, in Austin, Texas, to J.D. Holbrook and Tammy (Patrick) Holbrook.

Spencer was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Retta Patrick and Jerry and Janis Holbrook; uncle Michael Holbrook; and aunt Jill Grooms.

He is survived by his parents J.D. and Tammy Holbrook of Leander; sisters, Jaclyn A. Black and husband John of Pflugerville; Elana Morrow and husband Ryan of Leander; nieces Trinity, Rylee and Teagan; nephews Johnny, Tucker and Tanner; aunt Linda; uncle Chuck; and girlfriend Hailey Reece.

Spencer was a firm believer in God and Jesus Christ, his son and our savior. He said his prayers most every night before bed and offered prayers for those in need, those that he loved, and our servicemen and women here and abroad; for Jesus to heal and protect them, keep them safe, and to please hug those family members already there before him. Spencer loved his bird dog Smokie and his pig Pork Chop. Spencer (Big Country) enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, riding ATVs, mudding in his 4×4 Chevy, playing poker, shooting clays and sharing good times with his family and friends in Kentucky, Nebraska, and Texas. He loved country music and dancing to his favorite songs.

Spencer played football for Leander High School and graduated in 2016. He was attending Austin Community College and after completing his lower division courses, had plans to transfer to Texas A&M University and pursue a degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Spence made friends everywhere he went. Thank you Lord Jesus for the time you allowed us with him. Spencer was no doubt one of the best you’ve ever shared with this world, and now he’s yours again. Please let us always remember the light you showed upon this world through him. In Jesus’ name we pray, amen.

Visitation was held Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Leander Church of Christ, 300 Crystal Falls Pkwy, Leander Texas 78641.

Interment immediately followed in Bagdad Cemetery at the southeast corner of the Bagdad Road and RR 2243 intersection in Leander, TX.

Serving as pallbearers were Caleb Gonzaba, Baines Fredenrich, Tanner Fields, Caleb Patrick, Weston Smallwood, Joe Hubbard, Ricky Patnaude and Tyler Vaughn.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Ken Spears, Harold Skinner, Gary Donaldson, Ira Fredenrich, Todd Woelfel, Dan Fields, Gail Tolsen, James Herrera, and Willy Welton.

Memorials in Spencer’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.