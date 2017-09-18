Speed limit on SH 29 to drop to 45mph in city

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

The speed limit on the portion of State Highway 29 running through Liberty Hill will be reduced to 45 mph by the end of the September or in early October, says the Texas Department of Transportation.

“This is long overdue,” Mayor Connie Fuller said last month, when the City Council voted to request the reduction from TxDOT.

Concern about safety on the highway, where the speed limit presently is 55 mph, has long been expressed by community members and leaders.

“It’s dangerous because people just passing through treat it like an interstate, but people in the community drive like it’s the town’s main street,” said Liberty Hill resident Nick Paige at a recent transportation forum held by TxDOT.

During his time in office, former Police Chief Randy Williams made repeated requests of City Council to take action toward a reduction. Backing for the measure was also recently made by current Police Chief Maverick Campbell, and by City Administrator Greg Boatright.

At the City Council meeting Monday, Campbell reported there had been 20 traffic incidents and two fatalities on the road in August alone, though it was a “spike” from the usual numbers.

Steps toward a reduction began in July when the City Council voted to request a traffic study for the speed limit from the Texas Department of Transportation, which owns the road.

The only vote in opposition came from Council Member Jon Branigan, who suggested that if people stopped using their phones, “we could go 65 mph.”

State law requires traffic and engineering studies before a speed limit is reduced. The reason, said TxDOT representative Kelli Reyna, is because speed limit reductions do not always make a highway safer — and in fact, can make it more dangerous.

Speed limits on Texas highways are typically set by the “85th percentile” method, which represents the speed the majority of drivers will be traveling at or below. The idea is that roads are safer when all drivers are going the same speed.

Traffic studies identify the 85th percentile speed from a number of checks made on weekdays during off-peak hours. The speed limit is normally set to the nearest number ending in 5 or 0, but the posted limit may be further lowered up to 10 mph under certain conditions.

Those conditions include whether the highway has a history of crashes, is located in a rural residential or developed area, or contains hidden driveways.

Attempts to find out what factors were considered by TxDOT went unanswered by press time Wednesday, but two transportation engineers in the TxDOT’s Austin district confirmed that the work order for new speed limit signs has been issued.

The signs would have been installed sooner, said one, but the department was waiting for its new fiscal year to begin.