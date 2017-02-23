Roger Kenneth Pierce, 81, passed away on February 14, 2017.

A memorial visitation will be Friday, February 24, at 1:00 p.m., at Edgar & Jenkins Family Funeral Home, 109 N. Main Street, Burnet, TX 78611.

Roger grew up in Wisconsin until the seventh grade when they moved to Corpus Christi where he met his wife, Kimble Jane. They were married on April 24, 1974. He also proudly served his country in the U. S. Marine Corp.

Roger attended The Art Center School in Los Angeles, California and was known for his artistic talent with paint and sculptures and was a long-time member of the Williamson County Art Guild. In addition he worked for Fox Photo Company in San Antonio at one time. He also worked as an automotive mechanic and body man.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Hazel Pierce; one infant daughter, Debra Jean, and one son, Roger Pierce, Jr.

Roger is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kimble Jane Pierce; daughters, Zoe Ann Pierce and Laura Pierce Carbonneau and husband Shane; sons, Rodney Pierce and wife Charlotte and Eric Pierce and wife Donna; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; siblings, Saundra Copeland, Judy Robertson, Tony Pierce, Julian Pierce, Mario Pierce, George Pierce, Maria Aramburo, Bridget Bradley, Graciella Culbertson and Maxine Pierce.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the caring staff of Heart to Heart Hospice as well as all their friends in Liberty Hill.

Arrangements under the care of Edgar & Jenkins Family Funeral Home, Burnet.