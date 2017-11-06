Robert (Bob) Lee Harris died on November 5, 2017 at the age of 89, following complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born March 31, 1928 in Austin, Texas to William Fletcher Harris and Annie Katherine Carter. The eighth child of twelve, he had five sisters and six brothers. He is preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings and their spouses.

He attended Bangs High School. Bob met Edena Bray through his sister Hazel. They dated for five years while Edena attended college and then married March 18, 1951 in Bangs, Texas. Afterwards, they moved to Austin and later to Leander, Texas.

Bob spent his entire career as a member of the Texas National Guard and worked as a Mechanic and Diesel Specialist at Camp Mabry in Austin. He retired after 36 years. Upon retirement, he purchased 95 acres in Liberty Hill and then built their home with the help of his brother Ray. Once the house was finished, he enjoyed living his dream of farming, ranching, raising Red Angus Cattle and growing his own hay.

While his children were growing up, Bob was an active volunteer with the Austin-Travis County and the Williamson County Livestock Shows, 4-H Club, Leander FFA, and the Brushy Creek Saddle Club.

He was a member of the Leander and then the Liberty Hill (now Cross Tracks) United Methodist Churches. Through the years he worked in the church as a trustee, a board member, with United Methodist Men and sang in the choir.

After moving to Liberty Hill, Bob continued to be an active volunteer in the local Lions Club and he was one of four members of the group that became known as Old Codgers Construction Co. The Codgers assisted in clearing the land where Foundation Park, the fire station, library, ball fields and playground are now. The Harris Play Ground is named after him.

He was an avid football fan with his favorite teams being the Dallas Cowboys and The University of Texas Longhorns.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Edena; three children: Robert A Harris and wife Jan, Sharyl Harris Kincaid and husband Mark, and Shelley Harris Curtsinger and husband Brian. He has four grandsons: Brandon Harris and wife Amanda, Dustin Kincaid and wife Caitlyn, Dustin Curtsinger and wife Ashley, and Kelly Kincaid and wife Jolee; one granddaughter: Katy Curtsinger; one great-granddaughter, one great-grandson and two more great-granddaughters to be born in 2018; 13 nieces, 5 nephews and their families.

We are very grateful to the staff at the Delaney at Georgetown Village for the loving care they provided to Bob.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Weed-Corley-Fish Leander, 1200 S. Bagdad Lane, Leander, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Cross Tracks Church, 101 Church Street, Liberty Hill, TX. Interment will follow at the Liberty Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Cross Tracks Church, 101 Church St./PO Box 266, Liberty Hill, TX 78642, (512) 515-0070.

Obituary and memorial guestbook available online at www.wcfish.com