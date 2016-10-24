Robbie Jo Nichols, 85, of Liberty Hill, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2016 with her family by her side.

Robbie was born in Paris, Texas on September 18, 1931 to James Hollis and Lelia Clarice (McCollum) Garner.

Robbie was a homemaker and involved in many community organizations. She may have passed from this world, but her love, legacy and spirit will live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband MSgt. Donald James Nichols Sr., son, Marine L/CPL Michael W. Nichols; parents, Hollis and Lelia Garner; sisters: Doris Wright and Edna Salyer; and her brother, John Garner.

Robbie leaves behind her son, Donald J. Nichols Jr. and wife Donna Smith; son, John Steven Nichols; daughter-in-law, Wilma Nichols; sister, Jimmie Bell Yelton; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation with family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21, 2016 at Ramsey Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in the Chapel of Ramsey Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Liberty Hill Cemetery, in Liberty Hill, Texas.