Raffle mania fun starts next week

By SARAH SILBERSTEIN

Tools, baking supplies and Christmas decorations, oh my — Liberty Hill’s PTO fundraiser has it all!

Rafflemania will be held the evening of Friday, Nov. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Liberty Hill Intermediate School Gym. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to benefit Liberty Hill Elementary, Bill Burden Elementary, and Liberty Hill Intermediate schools.

Tickets will be on sale at the Intermediate School Gym from Nov. 15-17 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per sheet or five sheets for $20 with 25 tickets on each sheet.

Children can earn up to 10 extra tickets for each non-perishable food item they bring for donation the night of the event. The collected food items will be donated to Operation Liberty Hill.

The night of the fundraiser will begin with a magic show at 5:30 p.m. During the event, attendees will place their tickets in bowls for the baskets or door prizes they hope to win. Drawings for door prizes begins at 6:30 p.m. and drawings for the baskets begins at 7 p.m.

Winners of the baskets do not have to be present at the time of the drawing to win, but individuals do need to be present in order to win a door prize.

Some of the themes for this year’s baskets include: baking, barbecue, daddy’s tool box, Disney, gift cards, Legos, outdoor movie night, superheroes, tailgating, and trimming the tree.

This year’s door prizes include a new big screen TV, Kendra Scott jewelry, a Costco membership, Get Kott Painting gift certificate, gift card for Jack Allen’s Kitchen, tickets to a Round Rock Express game, and more.

“Every bit of money that we make [at the fundraiser] goes directly to the schools to help the kids in this community get the materials they need to have a good, healthy, and fun school environment,” Rafflemania Chair Andrea Brown, said.

Rafflemania, which is the PTO’s biggest fundraiser of the year, has come a long way from where it began.

The fundraiser, which is now in its 17th year, was started by two women with less than 10 baskets that they would take from school to school for parents to view and bid on, according to Brown.

Now, the “baskets” are 4-by-4-foot or 10-by-10-foot sections in the Intermediate School Gym packed full of goods coordinating with that basket’s theme.

Prior to the event, adults volunteer to be “basket coordinators” for their student’s classroom and organize donation efforts for that classroom’s basket.

This year, there are 54 basket coordinators helping to organize 45 baskets for the night of the event.

Last year, the fundraiser brought in over $32,000 and organizers hope that this year’s event will raise even more money for Liberty Hill schools.

“The money is distributed to each school [based on the number of students enrolled at that school] and the principal and teachers get together to decide what they want to do with the money,” said Brown. “Our only stipulation is that whatever they buy has to touch every child in the school.”

In previous years, Liberty Hill Elementary used the money to purchase rubber gravel for the playground and Bill Burden Elementary used the money to purchase laptops for the students to use and carts to store the devices.

Brown says organizing Rafflemania can be a little stressful at times, but that she is looking forward to next week when the board gets to work together to arrange the baskets and put on the fundraiser.

“Next Friday [Nov 18] is going to be a lot of fun,” Brown said.

The deadline for basket item donations is Friday Nov. 11, and the deadline for door prize donations in Thursday, Nov. 17.