Prince picks UT, again

By Mike Schoeffel

This isn’t the first time Sedona Prince has committed to the University of Texas. But it will most likely be her last.

As a freshman in 2014, the 6‘7“, heavily sought after girls basketball recruit verbally committed to the University of Texas. She reopened her recruitment a year later, saying in an espnW article that she “wanted to see what else was out there for me.”

There was a lot out there. Prince, the ninth ranked prospect in the espnW HoopGurlz Super 60, received scholarship offers from two of the most renowned women’s basketball programs in the country: Notre Dame and UConn. Those two schools, plus Oregon State and Texas, remained at the top of Prince’s list until earlier this week, when the junior recommitted to the Longhorns.

Texas went 31-5 and advanced to the fourth round of the NCAA tournament last season.

“I got the feeling it was home,” said Prince. “I really respected every other program on my list, but every time I was around the UT coaches and staff it just felt right.”

In Prince, Texas has landed one of the most heavily-recruited inside players in the nation. She was a member of the Team USA, which won a bronze in the 2016 FIBA U17 world championships in Zaragoza, Spain over the summer. Prince averaged 16.4 points, 11 rebounds, and 7.2 blocks per game as a sophomore at Liberty Hill last season. She led the Panthers to a 36-4 record and a trip to the 4A state semifinals.

She has even bigger plans for the Panthers in her junior season.

“State is our biggest goal right now,” she said. “Not just getting there, but winning. I think it’s possible this year. Last year, our mindset was ‘if we work hard, we can maybe make it to state.’ This year, we know we have a chance to win a state title if we work hard.”

Prince has had an opportunity to get to know some of Texas’ other recruits, playing with Joyner Holmes (the fourth ranked prospect in the Class of 2016) and Chasity Patterson (the fourth-ranked prospect in the Class of 2017), and training with current Longhorn Lashann Higgs (the sixth-ranked prospect in the Class of 2015).

Prince said the recruiting process has “helped me grow as a person” by forcing her to “figure out who you are and what you want in a coach and a program.” She said the most rewarding part of the experience was building connections with coaches, while the most challenging parts were the times when “you have to take a program off your list.”

“Having to say no was definitely one of the hardest parts of recruiting,” she said. “It’s rough, because it’s sad to have to tell them you’re not interested. But it helps you get better as a person. It helps you figure out what you really want.”