Panthers win all matches in straight sets

By KEITH SPARKS

The Liberty Hill volleyball teams are on a roll. The varsity team won in straight sets, yet again, both on Tuesday and last Friday. They improved to a 5-0 record in district play.

On Tuesday, Liberty Hill beat Llano with ease, taking the first set 25-9, the second 25-10, and the third 25-17.

Gabi Sommerfield led the Lady Panthers with 12 kills, Brooklynn Jones led with four aces, Kingsley Erps and Hailey Barrows led with a block apiece, Jones led with 29 assists, and Jenna Lyons led the defense with 7 digs.

“We expect a lot from ourselves,” Head Coach Gretchen Peterson said when asked if she expected such a dominant start to district play. “Those expectations are about us and how we want to play. We understand that we are working to a district championship, and eventually the playoffs.”

Last Friday, Liberty Hill beat Salado in straight sets, as well. The first set was a bit of a nail biter, ending 25-21. The next two were blowouts, with the second ending 25-7 and the third ending 25-14. Lyons led that match with 10 kills, Sommerfield led with 4 aces, Somerfield and Shipper finished with 2 blocks each, Jones finished with 27 assists, and Savannah Stanley held down the defense with 12 digs.

The Lady Panthers’ JV team also stayed undefeated in district play, beating Llano in straight sets on Tuesday. They won the first set in a 25-6 blowout, and the second in a more tightly contested 25-16 victory. Claire Kubesh finished with 10 kills, Caitlin Workman with 4 aces, Kubesh with a block, Gracie Whitten with 12 assists, and Hayden Schilli with 6 digs.

The JV team won in straight sets last Friday, as well, against Salado. Kubesh led in kills, aces, and blocks, with 5, 2, and 2. Whitten led with 7 assists, and Schilli with 6 digs.

To cap off Liberty Hill volleyball’s complete domination on Tuesday, the freshmen also beat Llano in straight sets. They won the first 25-14 and the second 25-16. Emily Huppee led with 8 kills and 5 aces, and Maddie Schutze finished with 4 blocks. The freshmen also won in straight sets against Salado last Friday, 25-12 and 25-18.

The volleyball teams will play their next two matches at Lampasas on Sept. 30 and at Leander Glenn on Oct. 4. The JV girls will not be playing at Leander Glenn, taking that Tuesday off, instead.

The varsity girls will play at 6 p.m. both nights, the JV girls will play at 5 p.m. at Lampasas, and the freshmen will play at 6:30 p.m. at Lampasas and 5 p.m. at Leander Glenn.