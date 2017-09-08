Panther tennis team falls in close match against Texans

By LANCE CATCHINGS

The Liberty Hill varsity tennis team was back in action last week as it ultimately dropped a match to Wimberley 8-11. Head coach Brittni Fausett said she was very pleased with the effort her team showed.

“We didn’t play terrible,” Fausett said. “Wimberly is a pretty good school with a good program. We only fell short by three matches. It is still early in the season and we obviously still have a lot of things to work on.”

Josh Bunting and Tyler Franklin picked up wins in boys singles for the Panthers. Kennedy Coleman, Angie Melendy, Lauren Crow and McKenzi Coleman all won girls singles matches, as well.

“We did very well with our girls singles,” Fausett said. “We slacked a bit in our doubles, but we will get it picked up.”

The duo of Bunting and Nathan Karr grabbed a win in boys doubles, while the mixed doubles duo of Kennedy Coleman and Gunnar Ortega also defeated their opponent with ease.

“I was proud of the boys for picking up that win in doubles,” she said. “My mixed doubles team won their match fairly easily. Our mixed doubles team played exceptionally well. Coleman and Ortega both played up to their high standard. Kennedy also won her girls single match, so she always steps up to the challenge. My girls doubles lost, but they played very well for being such a young team. They went to three sets, which the third was the super tiebreaker, so I’m sure the nerves got to them a bit. Lauren Crow really stepped it up in singles. She has definitely improved from her freshmen year. She worked really hard this summer and it shows. Overall, the kids played well so I’m very proud of them for that.”

Following a close loss to Wimberley, Fausett said the student-athletes have worked hard at practice. She also explained that she doesn’t believe that all losses are bad, considering the experience that comes along with them.

“I don’t think a loss is always a bad thing,” she said. “It gives them the reality that sometimes you have to step it up. We know we still have to go into practice and work hard. We had some freshmen and sophomores really step it up this past week. Overall it was a great experience for us so I have no complaints”

The tennis team is back in action this Friday, Sept. 8 as it hosts Georgetown East View, but Fausett and the Panthers’ focus is on district play, which begins the following week. For the Panthers, this week’s matches are simply about gaining valuable experience.

“I’m not 100 percent sure what to expect from them coming in,” Fausett said. “I am looking for a win, but we start district matches the week after that. We open district against Lampasas so we are trying to play as many matches, and get as much experience under our belt as we can before district starts.”

Liberty Hill will play Georgetown East View this Friday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. at Liberty Hill High School before they move on to district play the following week against Lampasas on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3:30 p.m. at home.