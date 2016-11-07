Nutcracker Station ushers in changes

By Dana Delgado

BERTRAM — Get ready to fall in love all over again with The Nutcracker Station, which has brought so much cheer over the years with its scrumptious holiday treats from around the Hill Country, gift baskets, and a variety of fresh nutritious pecans.

This fall, the quaint and ever-festive business located in historic Bertram at 435 E. Hwy 29, has been re-imagined and has ushered in some changes much to the delight of its customers.

The family business, which got its start selling pecans out of a 10×10 storage room at a nearby car wash in Bertram some 18 years ago, is in the midst of planning to be open year round instead of its long-standing abbreviated holiday run.

In addition, an inviting specialty coffee bar, which has been in the works for years, has been added to fend off those chilly winter mornings or to just get the morning off right.

“Out of the blue, Mom said let’s do it this year and it all started to come together,” said family member Kimberly Dickinson. “Mom and I started knocking out walls until we got it all done. We have more room now.”

With the added space and some donated equipment, the business has been able to add the coffee bar for down home conversation and comfort shopping to go with their trademark fun, festive and friendly atmosphere.

“We’ve had so much fun,” Dickinson said. “We are now serving specialty coffee at the Nutcracker Station along with our pecans. It will be a fun alternative for the area. We will be carrying some of the same products, but will open earlier for coffee and stay open a little later.”

Customers can enjoy one of the many flavored Lattes or Frappuccinos. Dickinson said flavors include White Chocolate, Amaretto, Salted Caramel, Caramel, Hazelnut, Chai, Vanilla, Mocha, White Mocha, and the current flavor of the month, Pumpkin Spice. Tea and sodas are also available.

Plans are also underway to add sandwiches and soups to the menu once licensing is approved.

“It will mainly be light grab and go fare and some breakfast stuff including pastries,” she said.

Dickinson said the changes came about after some lengthy family discussions about the family business.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work with the help of many friends and family members, but we had to get to a place we shared as a family. Overall, it makes everyone feel like they are part of the business,” she said.

“The timing is also good and we have gotten a very positive response from everyone,” said Dickinson, who is seeing an upswing of activity in the community. “There’s a different feel this time around and more activity going on in the area like the Globe Theatre. I see an excitement in all the businesses and the community and the key has been supporting each other, which has been very helpful.”

With the holiday season in full swing, The Nutcracker Station is having a “Re-Opening” to introduce everyone to its changes.

“Come visit today and experience the great things The Nutcracker Station has to offer: the freshest pecans for baking, pecan candies, jams and jellies, now serving fresh coffee with kind and friendly faces,” said Dickinson.

The business is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.