No. 2 Lady Panthers defeat 6A Temple, improve to 6-0

By Paul Livengood

TEMPLE — Another 6A opponent up, another one taken down.

Liberty Hill added another win to its resume Tuesday against the Temple Wildcats, defeating the fellow feline opponent 65-54.

Temple shot out of the gate with high defensive pressure, and were in the Panthers’ pockets from the jump. After a 7-0 start for Liberty Hill, Temple’s in-your-face defense began to pay dividends. The Wildcats responded with a 5-0 run of their own off of a few steals from Wilashia Burleson, who finished with a team-high four steals.

Sedona Prince and Kandyn Faurie scored practically all of Liberty Hill’s first half buckets. The front court duo scored 28 of the team’s 35 in the first half. Both finished with double-doubles. Prince scored 17 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Faurie led the team in scoring with 32 and hauled in 10 rebounds, as well.

The game was deadlocked at 21-21 with 3 minutes to go in the first half. Temple got sloppy with the basketball in the final minutes of the second quarter, turning over the ball a handful of times. The Panthers finished the last 3 minutes on a 14-6 run to give themselves a 35-27 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Faurie was flat out feeling it. In one sequence, the junior made a layup on a fast break, then another one in traffic with her left hand and got the “and-one” foul call, and followed that by stealing the inbound and converted a third where she chucked up a prayer behind her head, off the backboard, and in.

Bethany McLeod led the Panthers in steals with four. The point guard had no regard for her body on defense, selling out into the stands on multiple loose balls out of the full court press.

McLeod’s aggressiveness on defense got her in foul trouble, however. Backup point guard Andrea House got in foul trouble in the second half as well, prompting Coach Chris Lange to go deeper into his guards on the bench and inserted Michaela De La Houssaye into the game.

Almost immediately, De La Houssaye made an impact on the game by draining a three at the top of the key.

Prince was in foul trouble late as well and spent much of the fourth quarter on the bench with four fouls. Liberty Hill committed 21 fouls and put the Wildcats at the line for 27 free throw attempts.

However, Temple missed 10 of the 27. Due to the missed free throws, Temple was never able to bring the game back within 10 points.

Liberty Hill owns a 6-0 overall record and secures its 4th road win of the season.

Next up for the Panthers is the Jack Frost Tournament at Georgetown High School. The tournament lasts three days, from Thursday, Dec. 1, to Saturday, Dec. 3.