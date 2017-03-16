Million-gallon water bill put on hold

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

City staff had already flagged the bill and pulled it from mailing, but when Jennifer Zandt logged onto her online account with the municipal water system, she saw it — her family had been recorded as using almost a million gallons of water in February.

It was not the first time Zandt felt her bill’s reading had been unusual. In November 2016, her family was recorded to have used 18,200 gallons. In January, it was 0 gallons.

Assistant City Administrator Amber Lewis said that after research, the problem appeared to be a billing error.

The $8,647 balance has been put on hold.

Lewis, along with Public Works Director Wayne Bonnet, emphasized that this is a singular case for the city’s water system, which serves approximately 580 customers. Lewis said that the city takes any resident concerns seriously.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the state agency that oversees water systems, reports no group violations and no major individual violations in the Liberty Hill system.

At least four apartments in the Liberty Place duplex neighborhood near Zandt’s unit also reported irregularities with their water bills.

One family was asked to pay $200 in water bills after having moved in 15 days prior. Their bill was ultimately adjusted to the average.

Another resident said that their bill has read 0 gallons of usage for the past seven months, with the exception of October 2016.

One family said there was a four-month period when they were not billed at all.

The apartment complex opened in July 2016.

When the Zandts were sent their November bill for a recorded use of 18,200 gallons, city officials told The Independent that the readings were accurate, and that many in the apartment complex had failed to realize that their sprinkler systems are automatic.

Zandt, whose unit measures 1,230 square feet in total with an L-shaped sliver for a backyard, said her sprinkler system had not been on since last summer.

Housing managers disabled the sprinkler system for the entire complex in December.

Lewis said that any other irregularities at the complex are unrelated to the Zandt’s case.

“Being that this was a billing error, this situation is exclusive of any prior billing situations at the same complex,” she wrote to The Independent in an email. “Prior billing misunderstandings are in no way related to this circumstance. In every situation to date, the matters have been successfully resolved.

“Appropriate adjustments will be made to their bill,” she said.

Zandt said she was just glad the City doesn’t have automatic bill payments.

