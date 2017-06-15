Michael W. Faherty, 75, of Liberty hill passed away surrounded by his loved ones in his home on June 7, 2017. He was born to Frank Faherty Sr. and Elizabeth Morority Faherty in Memphis, Tennessee on April 12, 1942.

Mike had a lifelong passion of field trail and bird dogs, which carried him all over the United States in competitions and judging.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Tanya Faherty. He was ready to join her in heaven and was so happy to see her again.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children Jason Faherty and spouse Randi Post of Leander, Texas, and Fred Bledsue and spouse Hallie of Ennis, Texas, and one step grandson Ayden Price, along with his extended family Alfonzo Godinez and Roberto Garcia whom he held with the highest regard. He was respected and admired by many. Great husband, father and friend.

Mike was brought back to the land, home and family he adored, to be with them always, and laid to rest next to his beloved wife Tanya at the Faherty Family Cemetery on the family property at 2:00 PM, Monday, June 12, 2017.