Mary Lee Haymaker Jeffrey, aged 77, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Her loving husband and partner for over 60 years Tom Jr. was at her side.

Mary is survived by her loving children Donna Gutierrez (Patrick) and Tom III (Yvonne). Along with her two children, Mary’s four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and countless other kids that she “adopted” along the way were the absolute light of her life.

Donna gave ‘Gran’ her granddaughter Kayla who has four beautiful daughters Aria, Eden, Iris, and Nova. Donna’s son Nicholas’ beautiful daughter is Kennedi and he has another baby on the way. Tom blessed Mary with Jonathan and Joshua.

Mary’s love touched so many relatives, those that she took under her wing as their “Other Mother”, and all of the countless friends that made up the remainder of her family. Mary (Gran) truly blessed, and was blessed by, them all.

Mary was born in Central City, Kentucky, in 1939 and grew up in West Virginia. She touched everyone she ever met and will be sorely missed by us all.