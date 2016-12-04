Margaret Ann Brake

Margaret Ann Williams Brake, 86, of Georgetown, Texas, passed away at home on November 19, 2016. She was born on October 15, 1930, in De Queen, Arkansas, to Charles Colin Williams and Margaret Edith Taylor Williams.

Mrs. Brake is survived by her husband, Floyd J. Brake of Georgetown; sons, Michael Brake and wife Joanne of Georgetown; Alan Brake and wife Dianne of Temple; daughter, Cheryl McKnight and husband Warren of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Jordan, Travis, Josalyn, Gabriel, Daniel, Matthew, Shelley, Sean, Allison and Aaron; great grandchildren Shannon, Mattie, Cohen, Rowan, Dax, Thomas, Milo, Katherine, Isabelle, Elliott, Evelyn, Gideon and Clive; and great-great granddaughter, Sharlette.

Margaret was a member of the Trinity Valley Quilters Guild of Fort Worth, Texas. She was also a member of the Bedford Senior Citizen Center where she volunteered and was a quilter.

She was a lovely person and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation and funeral services were held Friday, November 25, 2016, at Beck Funeral Home, Cedar Park, Texas. Interment was in Liberty Hill Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas.

