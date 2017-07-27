Major’s burglarized a second time

Major’s Burger Company was burglarized for the second time in a month Tuesday night.

The cases are under active investigation.

Co-owner Fred Hinze asks readers to call police if they witnessed any suspicious activity around the restaurant between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. that night, particularly for a white Ford pick-up truck.

Both times the power was cut, entry was gained through the drive-thru window, and the office’s safe was stolen.

Police report that Tuesday’s losses included $1,200 in the safe and an unknown amount in the tip jar.

Hinze said he and his wife, who own the restaurant together, will also have to replace the broken drive-thru window, in addition to other damages.

The earlier burglary occurred July 14. Police report that the drive-thru window then was found unlocked.

“We’re a small business, not a bank, and we don’t have a fortune,” said Hinze. He said he believes the suspects will be caught soon.