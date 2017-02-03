Loretta Ann Harmon, 60, of Liberty Hill, Texas, passed away on January 24, 2017. She was born on February 14, 1956, in Albany Georgia, to parents William and Deane Mol.

Loretta is survived by her father Col. William “Hawk” Mol and step-mother Betty Mol of Austin; sisters, Bess Perrine; Kelly Rickard; and Dixie McClain; children, David Vineyard and wife Rachel of Leander; Isaac Vineyard of Huntington Beach, California; Benjamin Vineyard of San Marcos; Elijah Vineyard of Cedar Park; Jonathan Vineyard and wife Sarah of Jonestown; and Esther Vineyard of Austin; granddaughters, Sophie Vineyard and Kerriann Vineyard; honorary brother and sister, Jimmy and Beverly West, and their children Kaitlyn, Nathan, Ethan, and Grace; and surrogate mother, Frances Bradley.

Loretta is preceded in death by her mother Deane Davis Mol, and her sister Kris Mol.

A memorial service will be held on February 5, 2017 at 3:00 pm in New Hope Church in Cedar Park, TX

Please send flowers to the church in her name, or make a donation to Heaven’s Gait Therapeutic Riding Center, a non-profit horse riding center for kids with special needs, run by her sister Kelly Rickard.