Linda Jo Ball, 56, of Burnet, Texas, passed away surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on May 31, 2017. She was born on February 28, 1961, in Austin, Texas, to Elvin ‘Sonny’ Courtney and Moshell Dykes-Courtney.

Linda was born and raised in Austin, TX, attending Westlake High School. She later married and had one daughter, Moshell. They soon divorced and she spent her life raising her daughter teaching her a life of loving the Lord above all else, putting others first, and a life of humility and kindness. Their favorite times together were their vacations to the beach and shopping. Linda was a strong, Christian woman who always put the Lord first in her life and lived a life of example. She lead numerous people to church and to also know the Lord as their personal savior. She was a Godly example to all who knew her and many would seek her advice. She always found the good in others and tended to pull that good out and feed their potential. Though she enjoyed many things in her life she cherished her time with her daughter, son-in-love and granddaughters most. She spent every chance she had building a life of memories and fun with them. She was loving known as “Bommers” by them, which tended to catch on with others. She loved her family more than life itself. They brought her great joy and they loved her equally back. Linda’s family is proud to have such a legacy to carry on and she will be missed deeply every day. She will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and all that knew her forever.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Elvin ‘Sonny’ Courtney.

She is survived by her daughter, Moshell Ray and husband Benjamin of Liberty Hill; grandchildren, Bailey and Peyton Ray of Liberty Hill; mother, Moshell Dykes of Burnet; brother, Wesley Courtney of Johnson City; sister, Janice Arnew of Pflugerville; brother, Ted Courtney and wife Stacy of Burnet; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 10, 2017, at Fellowship Church, Liberty Hill, Texas. Interment will immediately follow in Williams-Buck Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas with Pastor Michael Wright officiating.

On-line registry at www.beckchapels.com.