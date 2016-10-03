Liberty Hill Royalty Senior Payton Swieczkowski was selected Liberty Hill High School Homecoming Queen last Friday. She was escorted on the field by her dad, Chad Schulze. Students chose Jack Brewer as Homecoming King. (Alex Rubio Photo)
Liberty Hill Independent
