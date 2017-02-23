Liberty Hill Police Blotter

Week of Feb. 12-19, 2017

The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 133 incidents, resulting in three cases, 28 warnings, 27 citations and one arrest.

Weekly Highlights:

– Feb. 13, 2:58 p.m.: Officers recovered a stolen vehicle at 15390 W. SH 29.

– Feb. 16, 5:23 p.m.: Officers responded to 2808 RR 1869 for a non-injury collision involving two vehicles.

– Feb. 17, 4:16 p.m.: Officers responded to 14900 W. SH 29 for a non-injury collision involving two vehicles.

– Feb. 18, 7:44 p.m: Officers arrested a 22-year-old man at the 15100 block of W. SH 29 for burglary of a building.

Burnet Man Arrested for Burglary

Liberty Hill police arrested a 22-year-old man from Burnet on burglary charges last Saturday.

The man matched a description for a suspicious person reported in a call to have been crawling along the fence of a business located in the 15100 block of Highway 29.

Officers responding to the call pulled him over as he attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle.

He is being held at Williamson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Semi-trailer causes Tuesday morning pile-up

A semi-trailer truck hit a concrete truck and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Highway 29 on Tuesday morning, just outside the city limits. No one was injured.

Leander police responded to the call just after 8 a.m., and closed the eastbound lanes of traffic on SH 29 until 11:05 a.m., when the wreckage site had been sufficiently cleared.

According to police, the semi-trailer’s brakes failed, and after swerving in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid hitting a passenger car, it slid along the guardrail and stopped only after colliding with the back of a concrete truck.

The truck driver was issued a citation for defective brakes.

Waylon@LHIndependent.com