Liberty Hill ladies pass on traditions through quilting

By Rebecca Canfield

Since the time of the American pioneer, women have quilted. A tradition that began hundreds of years ago out of necessity, has since evolved into a creative endeavor that combines both a love for artistry and a love for creating things into a practical, usable piece of art.

Many of the Liberty Hill members of the Chisholm Trail Quilt Guild (CTQG) get together for quilting bees in Liberty Hill several times a month to share their love of the craft with one another.

“With quilting you’re carrying on a tradition from the pioneer women who had to take clothes apart. When they moved west they didn’t have a store they could go in and buy a blanket. They had to tear clothes apart and make a blanket, so you’re carrying on that tradition,” said CTQG Coordinator and Liberty Hill quilter Carol Fish, whose mother was an expert quilter. “I feel with each generation it’s our responsibility to carry on the tradition.”

In quilting bees, members get together a few times a month and teach each other new quilting techniques, share new ideas, talk about the projects they are working on, and also share their love, and knowledge about quilting, which in turn, hones their skill. Sometimes the quilting bees even bring in presenters who will teach new techniques to the group as well.

In fact, quilter Vicci Conway hosts five different quilting bees a month in her Liberty Hill home. The bees, which vary in time and date to accommodate different quilters’ schedules, host quilters from neighboring towns like Lago Vista, Salado, Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown and Round Rock.

The ladies say that quilting is about more than just blankets. Quilters also make table runners, coasters, quilted bags, purses, oven mitts, jackets, backpacks, and literally dozens of different items. However, the CTQG quilters say they usually only make quilts for the people they love the most, due to the cost involved in making a quilt and the time that goes in to creating each one.

“You only make quilts for people you love,” said Conway. “You’d have to sell a quilt for about $3,000 to get out what you put into it, based on the fabric, the quilting, and the time you put into it and all of that. So you only make them for somebody you love or donate them to a worthy charity.”

And although quilts can be purchased for much cheaper than $3,000 at stores, Conway explained that the quality of material used in many store-bought quilts and the type of stitching involved is not usually top quality. A handmade quilt from a good quilter is meant to be used and washed and last for years, explained Conway. A quilter’s touch is the difference between a blanket and an heirloom.

“When you quilt, a piece of you goes into it,” said Linda Pauley. “It’s a part of you that you pass on.”

Conway, who doesn’t have children and grandchildren to make quilts for, says she donates many of her quilts to charities such as The Linus Project or gives them to Fort Hood soldiers. However, other members of the group create quilts for family members and loved ones as gifts.

However, making gifts isn’t the only payoff. Many quilters agree that quilting can be therapeutic. In fact, one of Conway’s quilting bees is named The Quilting Therapy Session.

The group also said that getting started in quilting is easier than one might think. The ladies suggest that folks interested in quilting visit quilt shops and take classes, join a quilt guild or buy a quilting kit. The ladies say these are all great ways to get started in quilting. The quilting shops, says Debbie Ruckel, teaches new quilters how to cut out their pieces, how to apply the pattern, how to stitch correctly, and how to perform the basic techniques involved in quilting. Ruckel, who took a quilting class when she began, said the classes helped her gain confidence in her quilting.

The Liberty Hill quilters are in search of new members to attend their quilting bees, and say they would welcome new quilters to their group.

“It’s our responsibility to carry on the tradition. It’s our responsibility to teach them. If you don’t teach them, they can’t carry it on,” said Fish.

Many members of the group teach their children, grandchildren or neighbors skills like quilting, sewing and making clothes.

“It does my heart good to see young people who are out there teaching quilting,” said Rhonda Reinesch about the Modern Quilt Guild, which attracts a younger more artistic crowd to the newer concepts involved in quilting. “Most of what we have here is the traditional piecing and applique.”

The ladies also say that although making a quilt can take a long time, there are several different types of projects that can be done in a shorter time for those who don’t want to start off with a project quite so time consuming. According to the ladies, it just takes a little bit of time, some willpower, and a good teacher.