Liberty Hill hosts Panther Relays

By KEITH SPARKS

Liberty Hill High School’s track and field program hosted Marble Falls, East View, Brownwood, Leander Glenn, Concordia and Caldwell over the weekend for the Panther Relays, Liberty Hill’s first track meet of the season.

The varsity boys finished second as a team, as East View High School finished first, Brownwood finished third, Glenn finished fourth, Marble Falls finished fifth, Caldwell finished sixth, and Concordia finished seventh.

Brandon McKissick finished first for the Panthers in the 110 M hurdles with a time of 17.00, followed by Benjamin White, who finished fifth with a time of 22.64.

The Panthers’ 4×100 M relay team, featuring Kelly Robinson, Joseph Pezold, Brady Brewer and Grant Ornelaz took second with a time of 44.32.

Liberty Hill’s 4×200 M relay team, featuring Kelly Robinson, Joseph Pezold, Brady Brewer and Grant Ornelaz finished in first place with a time of 1:32.04.

The Panthers’ 4×400 M relay team, featuring Kelly Robinson, Andy Becker, Joseph Pezold, and Grant Ornelaz took fourth with a time of 3:41.35.

In the 4×800 M relay, the Panther team that consisted of Nick Roth, Alex Albarran, Gabriel Diaz, and Clayton Nance took first with a time of 8:43.57.

Liberty Hill’s Grant Ornelaz and Bryce McCatty tied for seventh in the long jump with distances of 18 feet and 4 inches.

Matthew Carter and Justin Montgomery finished in third and fourth place, respectively, in the shot put, as Carter threw for 39 feet and six inches, and Montgomery threw for 39 feet. Montgomery also placed third in discus.

Shane Gonzalez finished fourth for the Panthers in the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet and one inch, while Grant Ornelaz finished sixth with a distance of 37 feet and nine and a half inches.

Jason Roberts and Garrett Lange finished in a tie for fifth place in pole vault with a height of 10 feet and six inches.

Liberty Hill’s distance medley team, featuring Alex Albarran, Nick Roth, Clayton Nance and Walker Gilbert finished in second place with a time of 11:40.47.

The Panthers’ sprint medley team, featuring Trent Seward, Walker Gilbert, Shane Gonzalez and Gabriel Diaz finished third with a time of 4:01.03.

Varsity Girls

The Lady Panthers’ track team finished in fourth place at the Panther Relays, behind first-place Brownwood, second-place East View, and third-place Marble Falls. Caldwell finished fifth, and Concordia and Leander Glenn tied for sixth.

Liberty Hill’s 4×100 relay team, featuring Amanda Marvin, Kennedy Coleman, Victoria Kelley, and Brooke Wright finished in fourth place with a time of 53.51.

The Lady Panthers’ 4×200 M relay team, featuring Lily Miller, Victoria Kelley, Amanda Marvin, and Kennedy Coleman finished third with a time of 1:50.26.

Liberty Hill’s 4×400 M relay team, featuring Lily Miller, Victoria Kelley, McKynzie King, and Kennedy Coleman took third place with a time of 4:17.66.

In the 4×800 M relay, the Panther team consisting of McKynzie King, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Brown, and Molly Cowart took second with a time of 10:58.75.

Amanda Mena finished second in shot put for Liberty Hill with a distance of 34 feet and two inches. Mena took fourth in discus, as well, followed by Mikayla Ortiz and Charolette Wall, who finished fifth and sixth in discus, respectively.

Ashton Dirner took second in triple jump with a distance of 32 feet and 9 ¾ inches.

Ashlee Perkkio took third in the high jump with a height of four feet and 10 inches.

Brooke Wright finished in a tie for second in the pole vault with a height of nine feet.

The Panthers’ distance medley team, featuring Hannah Brown, Molly Cowart, McKynzie King, and Hannah Johnson finished fifth with a time of 14:45.14.

Liberty Hill’s sprint medley team, featuring Hannah Johnson, Lily Miller, Brooke Wright, and Amanda Marvin took third with a time of 4:45.61.

Liberty Hill’s next track meet will take place this Saturday, Feb. 25, at Dripping Springs High School.