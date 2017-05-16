Liberty Hill Cemetery Homecoming set June 4

The Officers and Directors of the Liberty Hill Cemetery Association invite the community to the 65th Annual Homecoming on June 4. Rain or shine, this event will be held at the cemetery, 16101 West Hwy 29.

The meal will begin at approximately 11 a.m. and will be catered by Mopsie’s Catering. It will consist of barbecue brisket, sausage, beans, coleslaw, condiments and tea. The cost for this all you can eat plate meal is $12 per plate. This year in honor of the 65th anniversary dessert will be provided for the first 350 individuals. The Association thanks Beck Funeral Home for sponsoring this dessert for our 65th anniversary. Bring tables and chairs as ours have become very limited.

An important part of homecoming is the reading of those having passed since our last homecoming. For many this is a part of the closure associated with the passing of a loved one. There are over 3,400 burials in this community’s cemetery and as Liberty Hill continues to grow so will our cemetery.

This year we are pleased to have several guest speakers. Williamson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Cynthia Long, Presiding Judge of the Third Administrative Judicial Region Judge Billy Ray Stubblefield and Joe Bryson a descendent of one of the cemetery’s founding families will be speaking. Our future and our past will be sure to be covered by these guest speakers.

Gary Spivey and his daughter, Kandice Wright, who have been bringing us pictures and knowledge of Liberty Hill’s history will also provide pictures on display from years past of “old” Liberty Hill. Extra pictures may be available for those interested.

History is often lost in a community without the dedication of individuals interested in its preservation. If you have questions about Liberty Hill’s history this a great place to get answers.

Musical talent will be provided by Cade Baccus and for this special occasion a small ensemble will be playing with him for your entertainment. Daughters Maelynn and C’Lee will be singing with him again this year and this family provides entertainment for all ages. Baccus is a resident of the Liberty Hill area and has been singing, playing, and writing Country & Western style music for the past decade. Cade can often be found performing bluegrass, rockabilly and honky-tonk music with his band, The Sawdust Stompers, on weekends. He also plays gospel and children’s music at churches, schools and daycares in and around his hometown.

We will also have books available for purchase, which have history of the Liberty Hill Cemetery as well as history about Liberty Hill. The books “Culture of the Shin Oak Ridge Folk” by J. Gordon Bryson, Recollections and Observations of Judge C. L. Chance as told to his son Joseph E. Chance and the Liberty Hill Cemetery Book of Burials will be available for purchase with the proceeds to benefit the Liberty Hill Cemetery Association.

Please remember Homecoming is our only formal fundraiser for the association. If you can’t make it to this year’s homecoming and would like to send a donation you may send a check payable to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Association at P. O. Box 73, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.