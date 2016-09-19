Liberty Fit encourages families to pursue healthy choices

By SARAH SILBERSTEIN

Organizers for the Liberty Hill community’s second health and wellness fair say that this years event is bigger and better than before.

The first Liberty Fit Health, Wellness, and Safety Fair was held in 2014 with much success, but this year’s event organizers have restructured it to be even more engaging for school-aged children and their families.

Liberty Fit will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the old Panther Stadium (behind the Liberty Hill Elementary School) located at 1400 Loop 332.

The event is sponsored by the school district’s Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) in partnership with the school district, local agencies and local businesses. SHAC is comprised of individuals from differing backgrounds in the community appointed to advise the school district on health-related programming and the programming’s impact on student health and learning.

SHAC Chairman John Clark said that the inspiration for Liberty Fit came as a way to inform parents about what the Liberty Hill school district is doing for their children in terms of physical activities and dietary requirements.

“The schools are under such pressure to make sure they’re doing all of these activities for kids,” Clark said. “We wanted a way to showcase what the schools are doing.”

The fair kicks off with a one

mile family fun run at 8 a.m. The first 150 kindergarten through sixth graders to cross the finish line will receive an “I finished” T-shirt.

At 9 a.m. festival goers will enter the old Panther Stadium where families will have the opportunity to visit a multitude of vendor booths and to experience different performances and family-friendly activities.

The festival will feature a wide array of different vendors distributing health and fitness related information and offering products.

“It’s a great way for the local agencies and businesses to connect with the people and community they serve,” said Sherry Hall, Liberty Hill ISD Director of Special Programs.

Some of the more than 30 featured vendors who will be at Liberty Fit include the following: Anytime Fitness, Arbonne, Camp Gladiator, Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, Cimarron Hills Tennis and Fitness, Drug Enforcement Administration, Flock Fitness, Hilltop Children’s Center, It Works Global, Juice Plus, Kinetico, Liberty Hill Dental, Liberty Hill Pediatrics, Liberty Hill Police Association, Liberty Hill Police Department, Liberty Hill Chamber of Commerce, Livin’ the Dream Market, Macaroni Kid, Managing Information for Lost Kids (M.I.L.K.), Mobile Cryo, Muladhara Yoga Studio, Plexus Worldwide, RedSide Crossfit, Roman and Fields, Texas Black Belt Karate, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality/Take Care of Texas, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, Thirty-One Gifts, Title Boxing Club, United Way of Williamson County, and Young Living Essential Oils.

Beginning at 9 a.m., festival goers will be treated to performances and demonstrations by local cheerleading, dance, gymnastics and karate groups.

Liberty Fit will also feature bounce houses, an obstacle course, and music as well as activities that the children participate in school that the parents and children can do together during the festival.

The slogan of Liberty Fit is “It’s All About Choices” and festival organizers hope that parents will leave the fair with new ideas they can begin to implement in their homes.

“Healthy bodies lead to strong minds,” Hall said. “We rely on our parents and our community members to enforce that belief with out students.”

Liberty Fit is a free event with the exception of purchasing food from the festival’s food court. The food court will feature offerings from Liberty Hill school cafeterias and “better choice” items from local businesses.

The thought behind the food court is to “get the message across to parents that this food is actually awesome and tastes great because the typical thing the kids will tell parents is that this stuff is gross,” Clark said.

“(We) want this to be an opportunity for them (attendees) to have a fun day together as a family and to enjoy spending time together learning about health and safety,” Hall said.

Organizers plan to hold the event annually on the Saturday following the Panther Homecoming football game, will take place rain or shine except in the case of severe weather.