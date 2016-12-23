LHPD’s Blue Santa delivers holiday cheer to local family

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

For one Liberty Hill family, Santa arrived this year in blue.

Monday afternoon, a procession of patrol cars and fire department vehicles left the Liberty Hill police station to escort Blue Santa to the first delivery in the department’s new charity program, which offers holiday cheer to struggling families.

Thirteen miles away at the family’s home on the edge of Williamson County, two young boys sat with their father, John Faglie, and grandmother, Linda Faglie, anticipating a dry visit from an officer to drop off some toys.

They did not expect what happened next.

Four patrol cars with their sirens on pulled into the driveway (the fire department’s vehicles had to pull away to respond to a call), and Santa (Liberty Hill Police Officer Jeff Farmer) clad entirely in blue emerged with his sack of toys.

Under the Christmas tree in the Faglies’ living room, Santa sat with the boys, Gage and Kaidan, surrounded by their family and many of the town’s police officers. Santa gave Gage, age 8, a left-handed catcher’s mitt, as had been described on his wish list. Kaidan, who just turned three, tore open a box with a tricycle in it. Soon wrapping paper covered the floor of the room.

The presents, which also included a basketball, a kite, a small Lego kit and other items, came from the Liberty Hill Police Department’s Blue Santa program.

“It was truly amazing,” said Linda Faglie. “We didn’t expect it like this. We really thought it was going to be some individual dropping by, saying ‘Merry Christmas’, and leaving. Instead we had this huge, happy gathering. It was just awesome.

“With all the sirens, the neighbors thought we were all going to jail,” she added.

The entire Blue Santa spectacle—sirens, Santa and all—will happen to many more families up until Christmas Eve.

“We’re going to be doing this for every family,” said Police Chief Maverick Campbell. Unless, he said, they opt out of the louder parts. “Some families just want the toys dropped off quietly, so they can hold Christmas with their children alone.”

The patrol escort, with Blue Santa in the lead car waving to onlookers, raises awareness for the Blue Santa project, said Campbell.

“We want to get the message out there for families who might qualify,” he said.

Families helped by Liberty Hill’s Blue Santa program completed an application process through the Hill Country Christmas Bureau, which the Liberty Hill department ran their effort through this year to help launch the budding program. Although the registration deadline for the Christmas Bureau has technically passed, as did the deadline for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department Brown Santa program, the Christmas Bureau allows last minute, emergency registrations.

Campbell says the Christmas Bureau helped the department identify families in need in the Liberty Hill area who had not already been selected by the county’s Brown Santa program.

Because of the potential for overlap between Brown Santa and Blue Santa, families eligible for the Liberty Hill program must live within Leander ISD to qualify.

Dianne Gattuso, who runs the Christmas Bureau, told The Independent earlier this month that Campbell’s goal of helping 10-25 families in the Liberty Hill area was likely to be met.

Families served this year will see their children receive toys from a submitted wish list, or as thought appropriate for the child’s age and gender. The Christmas Bureau has a general guideline of one major toy per child, in addition to one or two small gifts.

Liberty Hill officers pull the toys from a pool of donations the department shares with Leander’s department, whose own Blue Santa program has provided a launching pad for the Liberty Hill effort.

In future holiday seasons, Campbell envisions the Liberty Hill program as addressing a wider scope of needs.

“Some families don’t need toys, they need other things” he said. “Say a family can’t pay their electric bill on Christmas. We’d like to be able to help out in those kind of regards as well.”

This year however, the Faglie family considers their holiday visit a “huge success.”

“It’s amazing that the officers took the time to go out and do this. Not only was it fun for the children, it was emotional,” said Faglie.

Kaidan, she says, doesn’t yet have a concept of Christmas, “but took right up to Blue Santa.”

“I’ve got to think of something to do for the officers. They work hard and don’t always get credit. They’re on the top of my prayer list,” she said.