LHISD voters will elect trustees in two contested races

Liberty Hill ISD voters will decide the winners this spring of two contested races for Board of Trustees.

In the school board election, Places 1 and 2, currently held by Mike Bowles and Clay Cole, respectively, are up for election. Also, Place 6, which was vacated by Shawn Roberts in January, has an unexpired two-year term.

The deadline was last Friday for a place on the ballot.

Candidates on the school district ballot include the following:

Place 1

Clint Stephenson

Gerald Lorance

Place 2

Clay Cole (incumbent)

Place 6

(two-year unexpired term)

Jamie Etzkorn

Glen Reid

Joshua Pritchett

Vickie Peterson

In the City Council race, the seats currently held by Troy Whitehead (Place 1), Elizabeth Branigan (Place 3) and Liz Rundzieher (Place 5) are up for election.

As of Friday’s filing deadline, Jon Branigan had filed for Place 3, which is currently held by his mother. Elizabeth Branigan is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Rundzieher has filed for re-election in Place 5, and Whitehead has filed for re-election in Place 1.

Because there are no contested races for Liberty Hill City Council, the current Council will likely seat the unopposed individuals and cancel the election.

The last day to register to vote in municipal elections is April 6.

Early voting is April 24-May 2.

Election day is May 6.

Requests for mail ballots must be received by April 25, and must be returned and received by Election Day, May 6.