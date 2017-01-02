LHHS welcomes Fausett as new tennis coach

By KEITH SPARKS

Tarleton State University graduate Brittni Fausett has been chosen to lead the Liberty Hill High School tennis program.

Fausett graduated from Cameron Yoe High School in 2009, where she played tennis, before opting to continue her tennis career at Division I Northern Illinois University. After playing at Northern Illinois for one year, she transferred to Temple College to be closer to home. She then transferred to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor to finish her four years of tennis before transferring to Tarleton State to finish a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology.

After graduating from Tarleton State, Fausett started her post-graduate career as a tennis pro at Peloton Ridge Country Club in Harker Heights before deciding to follow in the footsteps of her parents, who both work in education, and try her luck as a junior high tennis coach. She admitted that choosing a career path wasn’t an easy decision, and the decision to switch to coaching took some coercion from her father.

Fausett got her first coaching experience at Bay City Junior High, followed by a stint at Friendswood Junior High, both of which are located near the coast, south of Houston. Though her sister, her father, and her grandfather all have coaching experience, she never saw herself doing the same.

“I thought that I would never be a coach,” Fausett said. “My dad and my grandfather were coaches forever. Now my dad’s an assistant superintendent. I always told my parents, ‘I will not go down the school route like y’all did. I want to try something different. I want to be someone different.’”

Fausett cited the short junior high tennis season as one of the main reasons for her jump from the junior high level to the high school level, explaining that their season would last just four or five weeks at the most, which wasn’t long enough to satisfy her passion for the game.

“I went the junior high route and I loved it, until I would finally get to the tennis part and it was like, ‘okay, this isn’t long enough,’” Fausett said. “I would miss it. It would finally get here, then it would only be four or five weeks, if that, because the weather would be so bad and a match would get cancelled. It wasn’t enough. I wanted something bigger.”

Currently residing in Houston, Fausett will make the move to Georgetown over Christmas break before starting her job at LHHS on Jan. 2, 2017, which she couldn’t be more excited about.

“I was super excited,” Fausett said about her job offer at Liberty Hill. “I saw the facilities on a picture and was like ‘holy moly, that’s amazing.’ The facilities are wonderful. I’ve heard it’s an amazing school to be at, and the school district is a quality school district.”

Although she hasn’t had much time, if any, to evaluate the current state of the tennis program, she already has her sights set on a state championship, stating that it’s her ultimate goal.

Her plan? Start from the ground up.

“Of course, I would love to win a state championship,” Fausett said. “I think that’s any coach’s dream, but I’m so excited to get in there with the high school kids. I definitely want to start from the ground up, though, from the junior high level all the way up to the high school. I want to get down there with those junior high kids as well, because I believe with tennis you have to start them a little bit young.”

Even with the current varsity players, Fausett wants to get back to the fundamentals of tennis, explaining that from what she’s seen, a significant number of high school tennis players haven’t had the opportunity to learn from a coach with legitimate tennis experience, which Fausett brings to the table.

“Just teaching them the basic skills,” Fausett said regarding her preliminary plans. “I feel like most high school tennis coaches, sometimes they’re not always tennis players, and they don’t always have that type of skill. Just coming in and teaching them those skills, building the character, and having that positivity. I’m most excited to get those freshmen, start from there, and see where I can have them as seniors, and seeing how many kids I can get off to college and play tennis with scholarships.”

Fausett replaces Coach Jacob Jones as Head Tennis Coach, while assistants Garrett Pekar and Tim Maher will remain with the program to help Coach Fausett.