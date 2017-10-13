LHHS tennis beats Burnet 11-2 for first district win of the season

By LANCE CATCHINGS

BURNET — The Liberty Hill tennis team traveled to Burnet on Tuesday and dominated in an 11-2 win over the rival Bulldogs for their first district victory of the season.

Junior Henry Madison led the boys’ singles with a win over his opponent by scores of 7-6 and 3-6.

“I felt I played pretty good,” Madison said. “The wind was strong and had a little effect on how I played. I probably could have played better.”

Gunnar Ortega (6-3, 6-0), Josh Bunting (6-2, 6-1), Tyler Franklin (6-3, 6-2) and Ethan Warrington (6-4, 6-3) all picked up wins in boys’ singles over Burnet. Ortega said he had to overcome some adversity to defeat his opponent.

“In the first set I played horribly,” Ortega said. “I just couldn’t do anything right. However, in my second set I gained back my confidence and dominated like I should have in the first place.”

The girls singles group followed suit picking up three wins in the division.

Kennedy Coleman started off the team on the right foot with a score of 6-4, 6-4. Angie Melendy took a 6-1, 6-2 victory over her opponent. Lauren Crow won her match by a score of 6-4, 3-6, (2).

The doubles teams for the Panthers had struggled prior to their matchup with the Bulldogs, but that was not the case against Burnet on Tuesday.

In boys’ doubles, the duo of Henry and Bunting picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win, and the duo of Franklin and Karr followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Hannah Crow and McKenzi Coleman picked up a 6-2, 6-2 win in the only girls’ doubles match of the day.

The tennis team is set for a bi-district match against Smithville on Oct. 17, at the Taylor High School tennis courts. Match play is set to begin at 4 p.m.

