LHHS looks to even district record against Badgers

By KEITH SPARKS

The Panthers will look to even their district record at 1-1 on Friday against the Lampasas Badgers, a team that’s averaging almost 37 points a game.

Their defense, however, is giving up more than 41 points a game, which has led the Badgers to a 1-5 record so far this season.

Their less-than-stellar record doesn’t do the Badgers’ offense justice, though, according to Panthers’ Head Coach Jerry Vance.

“You put up that many points, you’ve got to have something clicking,” Vance said. “They have a very good quarterback — a big, tall kid. They like to throw five-yard hitches, and they’re pretty patient about it. They do a good job running the ball. They have a big tight end. They’re a challenge. They have some quality kids, and it should be fun.”

Although winning each of their next four district games isn’t necessary to make the playoffs, Coach Vance sees the next two weeks as some of the most important of the season.

“We’ve got to get back on the winning track this week,” Vance said. “I think that’s the most important thing. I think these next two weeks are crucial to our season.”

The Badgers pass the ball, and they pass the ball a lot. Their quarterback, senior Cohen Cockburn, has thrown 86 times so far this season. Panthers’ quarterback Garrett Wright, for comparison, has thrown the ball 23 times.

Vance hopes to control the ball on the offensive end for as long as possible on Friday night, in order to keep the ball out of the hands of the Badger offense. He plans on doing that by – you guessed it – running the ball.

“Long drives and keeping them off the field,” Vance said of his game plan going into Friday night. “It’s that old deal, you know, ‘If they don’t have the ball, they can’t score.’ That and no penalties. Those kinds of things we have to stop.”

In contrast to the style of play Lampasas has seen so far this season, evidenced by games that have finished with scores of 70-68, 55-42, and 42-35, Coach Vance expects Friday night’s game to be different.

“I hope not,” Vance said when asked if he foresees a high-scoring contest. “The difference is that we try and control the clock. If we can hold them, and we can stop them… I don’t think we’ll score 70 points on them, but I don’t think they’ll score 68 on us, either.”

Friday night’s game against Lampasas will take place at Badger Field at 7:30 p.m. Badger field is located at 190 East Avenue B in Lampasas.