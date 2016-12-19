Lady Panthers take All-State, All-District volleyball honors

Last week, the Texas Girls Coaches Association released its All-State honors for the 2016 volleyball season, which included three Liberty Hill Panthers.

Juniors Jenna Lyons and Gabi Sommerfield, along with sophomore Ella Shipper, were named to the 2016-2017 Conference 4A Volleyball All-State Team.

“All three of them had really strong breakout seasons,” said Head Coach Gretchen Peterson regarding her three All-State players, “and I’m very proud of them to have this recognition. They were consistent leaders in many categories and have worked really hard. Super excited for them and know that this will motivate them to continue improving and taking their game to the next level.”

Many of the Lady Panthers found themselves on the 19-4A All-District teams, as well. Lyons was named MVP of the district, and Brooklynn Jones was named Setter of the Year.

Hailey Barrows, Kingsley Erps, Sommerfield, Savannah Stanley, and Shipper were all named First Team All-District, while Katie Kindle was named an Honorable Mention.

“I was really happy to see so many of our girls recognized by our district,” Peterson said. “I thought it was fitting that they did so well. We had a very complete team and made such a strong run. It’s great to see their hard work appreciated.”

Kaymon Lange from Llano was named Offensive Player of the Year, Lexey Parker from Burnet was named Defensive Player of the year, Gabby Thomas from Leander Glenn was named Newcomer of the Year, and Coach John Black from Llano was named Coach of the Year for District 19-4A.