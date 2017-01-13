Lady Panther soccer falls to Boerne on opening night

By PAUL LIVENGOOD

The Lady Panthers’ soccer team began its season with a game in Boerne on Tuesday after their scheduled tournament over the previous weekend was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Liberty Hill fell by a final score of 1-0 against Boerne in their first official game on Tuesday, giving up what Head Coach Darren Bauer called “a silly goal.”

“The team looked good,” Bauer said. “We just gave up a silly goal and could never get it back. We were strong in our shape and looked good finding passes.”

Kassidy Freeman led the way for the Panthers, both on the defensive end of the ball and in the Panthers’ overall ball control.

Although the girls were scheduled to play in the Centex Tournament at Killeen High School last weekend, cold temperatures forced district officials to cancel the tournament due to school district rules regarding students participating in outdoor sports at temperatures below a certain threshold.

The Lady Panthers will look to bounce back from their opening loss this weekend in the Mav Raider Invitational at Cedar Ridge High School.

Liberty Hill is scheduled to play Austin Anderson at 1 p.m. on Thursday, San Angelo Central at 9 a.m. on Friday, and Highland Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Their first home game will take place next Tuesday night against Salado at 5:30 p.m.

