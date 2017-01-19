Ladies stomp Glenn, Lampasas, remain undefeated in district

By Paul Livengood

The last time Liberty Hill played Leander Glenn, the Panthers ran all over the Grizzlies 84-23. Tuesday night’s matchup wasn’t much different.

“We started a little slow but still finished the first quarter up 19-5, execution on offense was not what we would like it to be in the first half,” said Liberty Hill Head Coach Chris Lange.

Despite what Lange described as a slow start, Liberty Hill was able to sneak its way to a 38-11 lead.

The start of the second half is where the Panthers really came out swinging. Adjustments were made at halftime, and whatever Lange said to his team must have worked.

Liberty Hill outscored Leander Glenn 20-2 in the third quarter.

“We came out in the second half and really took care of business,” Lange said. “Andrea House and Kasye Bevers came out and got us going with six steals, which all ended up with layups.”

Sedona Prince and Kandyn Faurie led the scoring column for the Panthers with 11 and 18, respectively.

Gracie Whitten made an appearance against Glenn and scored a bucket, as well. Whitten has spent most of the season as the JV team’s premier scorer.

The only other blemish Lange had for his team Tuesday against the Grizzlies was the team’s free throw shooting. Liberty Hill shot 11-for-21 (52.4 percent) from the charity stripe. That number needs to be much higher for the Panthers to make a run at state.

Liberty Hill vs. Lampasas

From the opening tip last Friday, Lampasas was all over Liberty Hill.

Lampasas’ senior guard Alexis Theus contributed to all six of the Badgers’ points, as they were behind the Panthers 7-6 early on in the first quarter.

Theus got in foul trouble, though, and was taken out of the game to preserve her for later.

“They came out and they stayed with us for the first few minutes,” Lange said. “They actually had a little bit of a lead. We weren’t executing. We weren’t doing things right. We were slow on some ball movement and some cuts. We had to clean it up.”

Lange was more animated than he had been all season at the beginning of the game against the Badgers. The team wasn’t playing “Panther basketball.”

“I don’t normally call that many timeouts, but I called two or three of them to get some better flow with the game,” Lange said.

After Theus took a seat on the bench, the Panthers went on a 26-0 run before the Badgers scored another basket.

“I got to see film on (Theus) earlier in the season,” Lange said. “She’s a slasher, a penetrator. They ran their press break through her. She’s really, really good from inside 15 feet. She hit two early ones, and then she got into some foul trouble.”

Lange was pleased with how his team bounced back with the 26-0 run. He credited Andrea House and Elizabeth Buck for coming in off of the bench and changing up the pace to positively affect the game.

Bethany McLeod had a monster first half. She led at halftime with 12 points and five steals for Liberty Hill. McLeod finished the game with 14 points and seven steals, but didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter and most of the third.

Sedona Prince found her shot in the second half, as the Panthers methodically moved the ball around in the offense and found Prince in her prime shooting spots. Prince ended the game with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting from the floor, including 2-for-3 from three-point range.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Lange said. “When the ball is moving like that, it’s a lot of fun to play basketball. We did a really good job of moving. We have trouble getting the ball inside for whatever reason. I called timeout and put a little wrinkle in our offense that we can maybe use down the road. I told the girls towards the end of the game, ‘I need to see the ball go inside.’ This is a simple 2-3 zone and we aren’t doing a good job at getting the ball inside.”

The bench played a huge part in the win against Lampasas. Buck had three big offensive rebounds, and Kasye Bevers went 3-for-4 from three-point land. House recorded three steals in five consecutive defensive possessions and added 10 points of her own.

“We have kids that are going to keep coming at you,” Lange said. “I’m not worried about foul trouble as much. It’s nice to know that I have other kids that I can give them minutes and they are ready to step in and play. Kasye came back and hit a couple threes which was really nice. Andrea, coming off of the bench and playing in the press, I’ve been really pleased with.”

When the clock hit double zero, the Panthers defeated the Badgers 86-21.

With the two wins, Liberty Hill stands tall with a 25-2 overall record and 7-0 in district.

Next up for the Panthers will be a home game against the Burnet Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

JV, 9th Update

The JV had Tuesday evening off, but the freshman Lady Panthers defeated the Leander Glenn Grizzlies, 54-19.

Lauren LaDuque led the way with 12 points for Liberty Hill.

The Panthers led 29-13 at halftime, but came out of the break hotter than a bottle rocket in July, extending the lead to 41-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

Five different Panthers scored baskets in the third, among them Emilee Park, who ended the game with seven points.

Brooke Wright added six points and some top-tier defensive play.

“Brooke Wright had many steals and assists,” Coach Kim Holt said. “She did good at running the fast break.”

Friday night, the JV took the court against the Badgers while the freshman team had the night off. Liberty Hill defeated Lampasas 83-15, including a 14-0 run to end the game.

“I saw lots of energy and intensity that I haven’t seen the last couple of weeks,” Coach Jamie Junkin said. “We got after them on defense. The press looked better than it has all year.”

Bailey Grant led the Panthers with 19 points. Whitten added another 10 points, seven of those 10 coming in the fourth quarter. Rami King added 12 points to the total as well.

Coach Junkin also said that Ireland Sargent stepped up her game. Sargent scored eight points, with six of those eight coming in the final quarter.

The JV will tip off again at home against the Burnet Bulldogs at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and the freshmen will square off with the Bulldogs, as well, at 6:30 p.m.

