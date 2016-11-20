Kellie Rene Tibbetts, age 32, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 13, 2016. She was born on December 8, 1983. She had a strong faith knowing God was always by her side. Kellie’s lifelong dream was to be a mom. She was blessed with two precious boys, Case 4, and Cohen 7. They brought her so much love and joy.

Kellie loved being at home, baking, and spending time with family. She was very quiet in nature and had such a sweet soul. If you were blessed to have known her long enough, she periodically came out of her shell and was the life of the party. She always knew how to have fun and make others smile. There was never a time when she didn’t put others above herself. She was so caring, thoughtful, and could light up a room with her smile. She lived her life with grace, with kindness, and with compassion.

Kellie is survived by her husband Chad Tibbetts, two sons Case and Cohen. Parents George and Rene Morgan, sister Kristy Adair (Wesley Adair), brother Christopher Morgan as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, at 10 am at Hill Country Bible Church,11880 Old Farm to Market Rd. 2243 #600, Leander, TX 78641.