On October 1, 2016, we said goodbye to our beloved mother, Jean Frances West.

Jean was born on July 23, 1927 in Greeley, Colorado to Van and Grace Osborn. A child of the Depression, Jean moved with her family many times to various towns in Colorado, ending up as a high school senior in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There she met her future husband, Felton E. West, Jr. who was in Naval Officers’ school in Albuquerque, and they were married 6 months later in 1945. They remained faithfully married until Felton’s death in 2004.

When World War II ended, Jean and Felton moved to the Houston area so he could resume his job as a reporter with the Houston Post. There Jean accepted Christ as her personal savior through the influence of her mother-in-law. Throughout the course of his career with the Houston Post, they moved back and forth between Houston, Washington, D.C., and Austin for different Post assignments.

In addition to serving as a wife and mother, Jean worked for many years for both the Strickland School and Allandale Christian School (later Great Hills Christian School) as secretary and teacher. She loved all of her students and was always a teacher at heart.

Jean and Felton retired to Liberty Hill, Texas where they cultivated a whole new life together with dear friends and church family. They worked tirelessly to establish the Fellowship Baptist Church and hung out with friends in the Over the Hill Gang. After Felton’s death, Jean moved to Court at Round Rock and spent the final years of her life there continuing to look for ways to serve her community and minister to those around her.

For the last 6 years, Jean served as a volunteer at CD Fulkes Middle School and last year was named “Volunteer of the Year”. Jean was also a talented seamstress and crafter who made many clothes and gifts throughout the years for others.

Jean was passionate about two things: the Word of God and prayer. She participated in Bible Study Fellowship for many years and spent hours each week in prayer for her family and friends. If you knew her, there was a good chance she was praying for you as evidenced in her prayer journals. She prayed for her husband throughout their marriage, which led to his decision for Christ at the age of 67 and their baptism together on their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jean is survived by her son Bruce West and wife Shelly of Spring Hill, Kansas, son Wade West and wife Lisa of Orcas Island, Washington, daughter Barbara Ludden and husband Bruce of Round Rock, Texas, and daughter-in-law Sylvia Johnston of Georgetown, Massachusetts; grandchildren David West, Tracy West Compaan, Jeremy West, Christopher West, Madison West, Cadence Ludden, Evan Ludden, and Lyric Ludden; great-grandchildren Emma Grace Lott, TJ and Sam West, Dakota, Ethan, and Ariana Compaan, nephews Dale Russell and Kenneth Russell, and many others whom she loved.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Van and Grace Osborn, her sister, Dorothy Russell, her husband, Felton Eber West, Jr., and her oldest son, Felton Dale West.

A memorial service will be held at Court of Round Rock, 2700 Sunrise Road, Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday, October 23 at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the CD Fulkes Middle School Library (300 W. Anderson Ave., Round Rock, Texas 78664) or the charity of your choice.