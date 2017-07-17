In loving memory of our Dad and Grandfather, James Laurence Smith, 80 years old of Liberty Hill, Texas.

He is survived by his wife Irma, four sons; Norbert, Edward, Carl, and Robert, three daughters; Uli Edwards, Kathy Dobbs, and Lisa Ridings, and numerous grandchildren.

James was a graduate of The University of Texas with a degree in accounting. He was also an Army veteran and farmer. He loved to hunt, grow roses, and cook.

Graveside service will be held at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Liberty Hill, Texas, on Thursday, July 13th at 10 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warrior Project.