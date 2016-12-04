James Claude Johns

James Claude “PaPa” Johns, 77 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2016 at Cedar Park Regional Hospital.

James was born on March 3, 1939 in Marble Falls, TX to the late Claude Johns and Fanny Bell. He was one of 12 children, seven of them proceeded him in death. James spent most of his adult life in Liberty Hill, where he was loved and respected by all he encountered.

James married Faye Broadway on April 17, 1961 in Austin, TX and three children were born from this beautiful union. With so much love to give he was often seen as a father-figure to so many in the community.

James’ life was spent working hard to care for those he loved dearly. From picking cotton and home construction to a master butcher, James used his hands as his most important tools. In one handshake, you could feel the roughness of life, and at the same time the tenderness of his heart.

You could find James at the Liberty Hill Café or Hobo Depot almost every morning sipping coffee and telling stories. Stories of the “big one” that got away on a hunting/fishing trip or telling a joke with a perfect punchline. He had a large imagination and loved to dream of new inventions or ideas to make every-day-life easier. Later in life, James spent a lot of time in his shop tinkering with homemade windchimes, wishing wells and planters.

He was a loving and caring person, devoted husband, father and friend, always thinking of others first. James leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Faye Johns; his three daughters, Janice Grieve, Diane Miller and Lestel Cates; and his three grandchildren, Trinity Smith, Jamie Seavey, and Jeremy Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

We will miss you, PaPa.