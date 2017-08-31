Imogene Stanford

April 2, 1917 – August 29, 2017

One hundreds years of living and loving.

Born in Burnet County to Elizabeth and Frederick Ray, she was raised with nine siblings.

Imogene was preceded in death by husband, Wilson Stanford; son, Terry Stanford; grandson, Michael Stanford; parents, siblings and numerous other family members, dear friends; and son, Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Geraldine.

She left an empty spot in the hearts of her dearest companions and caretakers, Belva and Truman Cox, her dear friends at Park Place Retirement, Georgetown (the staff and residents), numerous nieces who helped care for her, and extended family members.

The whole community honored her with a 100-year-old birthday bash this spring. Her humbleness and kindness garnered new friends from this “once in a lifetime” gathering.

Imogene should have been born on April 1st rather than the 2nd. She thoroughly enjoyed pranks, jokes and sharing a funny story. She was keen at seeing the humor in all situations.

Imogene’s love was endless. Beautiful plants, flowers, beloved pets and new babies filled her heart. She was known for her beautiful yard that was filled with flowers and delicious vegetables. Imogene shared her blessing with everyone by gifting plants and seeds. Her love of flowers has stretched across the Lone Star State.

Imogene was definitely the one who knew God’s love and obeyed His commandments. Pure in spirit, strong in faith; she is now at peace and basking in blessed assurance of God’s promise.

A beautiful woman has received her heavenly reward. A smile on her face and a laugh on her lips. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at The Grove Church, 811 Loop 332, Liberty Hill. Visitation is 1:30 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, August 31st. Burial at Bear Creek Cemetery in Bertram.