Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore expands, adds equipment

By Dana Delgado

BURNET — Once a sleepy used car dealership, Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore in Burnet has evolved over the last few years into one of the region’s premier outlets for light to heavy power equipment sales and service to address many of life’s outdoor challenges.

For decades, the Hoffpauir name has been associated with family businesses across central Texas including Burnet, Lampasas and Goldthwaite specializing in national brand equipment and quality service as well as automobile sales.

In 2001, Lee Hoffpauir bought the Burnet location, then a used car lot, from his sister, Sue Harden. In 2007, the location became Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore and has been gradually expanding its product line.

Besides being a vibrant business, the superstore has been a vital member of the community.

“Lee Hoffpauir has been very generous with the community and is always doing things to support various organizations, businesses and events,” said Bill Kline, Sales Manager of the Burnet location. “He’s very involved in the community.”

Among the organizations and events supported by the Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore are the annual Bluebonnet Festival and Airshow, the Boys and Girls Club, the Burnet Chamber of Commerce, the Texas Deer Association, and the Texas Agri-Life Extension Office in Burnet.

Whether you’re a backyard gardener, dealing with living on a farm or taking on a larger outdoor project, Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore is a one-stop store for many construction, agriculture, or landscaping needs as well boating needs.

Located at 2105 S. Water Street in Burnet, the superstore carries quality new and used equipment and accessories from industry leaders like New Holland, Bush Hog, BigTex Trailers, Rhino, Sthil, Yeti, Bison, Evinrude, and Cub Cadet. Whether it’s grooming the lawn, addressing agriculture needs, seeking outdoor accessories like Yeti coolers, or in need of boats or boating equipment, Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore is the area’s marketplace for quality equipment.

“We’ve come a long way from being a used car lot,” said Kline, who has overseen the store’s growth over the last three years and served as a technician for 36 years before that. “We service everything we sell and have a complete parts department. We also are adding more lawn movers and tractors and are a New Holland dealer.”

Other new equipment due soon are Manitou pontoon boats and Legend bass boats as well as Can Am ATVs and UTVs. The new Cub Cadet 550/750, which have been completely redesigned and are a major upgrade, are expected to arrive any day, said Kline.

“The Cub Cadet and Stihl products including mowers, trimmers, and chainsaws have been our best sellers for years,” he added.

The product expansion also includes the addition of boating equipment and accessories. Boats and accessories including life jackets and an array of Evinrude boat engines are being made available. General Manager Lynn Gibson with extensive experience in all aspects of boats and other areas has joined the superstore.

Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore is also taking steps to upgrade its already heralded service and parts department with additional staff and regular training to maintain their certifications and expertise at the highest level.

Carrying on the tradition of exceptional service at Hoffpauir’s is Larry Eddinger, Service Manager; David Cox, Technical Service Manager; and Adolph Spritta, Parts Manager. Roberty Cosey, a tractor technician who says has been working on machines since age five, is one of the technicians along with Steve Snyder who specializes in small engine repair.

“The credibility of our service department is absolutely astounding,” said Kline. “Specializing in stock and high performance equipment like Bad Boy, Bush Hog, Cub Cadet, New Holland Agriculture and Stihl, we are equipped to make your lawn mower, cargo trailer, utility vehicle or tractor suitable for you and your taste. We have top factory-trained technicians on duty during all business hours.”

The Superstore honors all warranty work including recalls.

“We accommodate any type of problem in an efficient, precise, and timely manner,” added Kline. “Our team of master technicians is factory trained and certified. Whether it’s regularly scheduled maintenance, a full customization or a tire/oil change while you wait, our technicians will get the job done skillfully and professionally.”

Furthermore, Burnet’s Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore has a diverse array of pre-owned inventory including Harley Davidson motorcycles, New Holland and John Deere equipment, travel trailers, and Ditch Witch equipment. Used equipment is thoroughly inspected to ensure performance and safety.

Hoffpauir Outdoor Superstore including the service department is open Monday- Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. On Saturday, the store is open from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. while the service department is open from 8 a.m.–noon. The store is located at 2105 S. Water Street (Hwy 281), less than a mile south of the U.S. Hwy 281 and State Hwy 29 intersection.

