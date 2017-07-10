Harley Ray Berry was born on January 30, 1940 in Liberty Hill, Texas to Bessie Ruth Davis and James Cameron Berry, Jr.

On July 29, 1961, Harley and Nila Gay Maynard were married at Liberty Hill Church of Christ. Harley lived in the Katy area for 42 years and was an active member of Memorial Church of Christ in Houston. He passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

As a young man, Harley studied Chemistry at Abilene Christian University while serving as an Artillery Surveyor in the United States Army. He relocated to Deer Park, Texas, in 1965, to begin a lengthy career as a chemist for NASA at the Johnson Space Center. In 1975, he opened Berry Insurance in Katy alongside Nila, which he successfully operated until his death.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Staats and her husband, Dewayne; son, Mark Berry; daughter, Gayla Gaudette and her husband, Sean; and son, Brandon Berry; grandson, Davis Gaudette; granddaughter, Sophie Clare Gaudette; and his sister, Sue Taylor.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nila Gay Berry; his parents James and Bessie Ruth Berry; and his brother Robert Berry.

Visitation was held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2017, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel on Grand Parkway, in Katy, Texas. Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2017, at Memorial Church of Christ in Houston, Texas. Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the Liberty Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.

