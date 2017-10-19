Gifts for all occasions await behind The Blue Door

By Rachel Madison

Kami Pogue has always wanted to own her own business. Even though she spent almost 20 years working in pharmaceutical sales and another several after that as a stay-at-home mom, she couldn’t get that idea out of her head.

“My first dream was to have a floral shop called Bloom, and it must have been a good idea because now H-E-B’s floral department is called Bloom,” she said. “But it’s continued to be heavy on my heart that our community is growing and I needed to do something to serve the community, so I took my floral idea and went with the gift shop approach.”

Pogue chose to name her shop The Blue Door Gift Store — and paint its door cobalt blue — because of a love for the color and the 1999 film “Notting Hill” starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant. In the film, Hugh Grant’s character lives in a home with a cobalt blue front door.

“I love the movie ‘Notting Hill’ with Julia Roberts and I love cobalt blue,” she said.

Pogue’s gift shop, The Blue Door Gift Store, will open Oct. 26 and will feature potted plants and succulents as homage to her original idea, but it will also provide much more.

“I want to have a full-service gift shop to help people save time and find unique gifts at a great price,” she said. “That’s my vision and I’m just going for it.”

Some of the services Pogue will offer in her shop is complimentary gift wrapping and shipping from the store via USPS and UPS.

“Normally to mail something via UPS you have to drive to Leander or Georgetown, and that adds another 30 to 45 minutes to your day,” she said. “So we’ll do shipping from the store. When you buy something from us, we’ll pack it, wrap it and ship it for you. We provide that service so you can do it all in one place.”

Another service Pogue will provide is gift registries for everyone—from teachers to brides-to-be.

“When it comes to teacher gifts, schools do wish lists with what teachers like, but I’m going to do a gift registry so teachers can come in and register for things they might like,” Pogue said. “Or say [a] husband wants to come in and buy [his wife] a gift. If [she] comes in and registers, he’ll know what [she] wants. We’re also going to do bridal registries, because there are a lot of local people getting married.”

Some of the unique items Pogue will carry include True North’s line of stainless steel wine, beer and margarita glasses with lids, Go Girl key chains, leather earrings, Dainty Doe jewelry, wind chimes, wooden crosses, Turquoise Tulip kitchen towels, serving dishes, Cooper’s BBQ seasonings and barbecue sauces, bottle openers and more.

“I’m also going to have the most awesome [greeting] card section,” Pogue added. “Some of the lines I chose are hilarious, and they will be really unique. We’re also going to have an entire guy section, with things like minimalist wallets, bottle openers, gadgets and grilling items. And my premonition for the bridal registry is to have things like unique serving dishes.”

Pogue added that it’s not necessary to spend a lot of money on a gift to make an impact.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money on a gift, but you do want something unique to wow people, and that’s my goal with the store,” she said. “You want them to know you put a lot of thought into the gift and didn’t just order something off Amazon.”

Pogue is looking forward to becoming even more involved in the Liberty Hill community through The Blue Door Gift Store. After living in Gabriel’s Overlook for 10 years, she and her family moved to Liberty Hill four years ago to their family ranch and plan on staying put. Her three sons—two of whom are now graduated—have all attended Liberty Hill schools. She and her family are members of the First Baptist Church Georgetown’s Liberty Hill campus where she also volunteers.

“I don’t want to leave here,” Pogue said. “We’re really enjoying being all in with our church, community and schools. We want to give back and help people save time and spread joy through the store. And I want everyone to be able to come into town and do everything they need to do here. Our town is growing and I think we’re finally getting to that point.”

Ultimately, Pogue said she hopes The Blue Door Gift Store will serve the community.

“I want people to come here and shop local and support our town,” she said. “I’m looking forward to supporting the schools and the church through the business and giving back to the community. I want to complement the businesses that are already here rather than compete against them. Each of the shops here in town have their strengths and they’re all different, and I’m looking forward to joining them.”

The Blue Door Gift Store’s grand opening event will be Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

The Blue Door Gift Store is located at 13651 W. State Hwy. 29, Unit #C, and will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit The Blue Door Gift Store on Facebook or Instagram or at thebluedoorgiftstore.com.