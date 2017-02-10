On Janurary 2 2017, my grandson, Emory Krash Bye, was stillborn due to labor complications.

He was a beautiful, healthy, fat, little baby. He weighed 5 lbs 13 oz. and was 17 inches long.

Heather Jordan, my daughter, and Daniel Bye are at home now. They are doing better and Heather is recovering from the complications of the delivery. Our family and friends are heart broken to hear this sad news but with time, I know God will heal our hearts.

We are gathering together as family and friends to help support and heal together with the memory of this sweet little one. A memorial service for Emory was on Monday, February 6, 1:00 PM at Willowbend Church, 5701 W Park Blvd., Plano, TX 75093. All family and friends were welcome.

We appreciate your prayers and support during this sad time.