Ella Faye Kirk “Faye”, of Liberty Hill, TX passed away in Georgetown on September 5, 2017 at the age of 73. She was born on February 1, 1944 in Georgetown, Texas to Wilburn and Selma (Messer) Hardin.

Faye married Norman Kirk in Georgetown, TX on July 22, 1961. She attended Georgetown High School and worked in Liberty Hill most of her life. Faye resided in Liberty Hill. She enjoyed visiting friends and playing cards at Liberty Hill Over the Hill Gang and Cross Tracks Methodist Church Grandies Group, but most of all she loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews. She was a member of Cross Tracks Methodist Church in Liberty Hill.

Faye is survived by her children, Brian Kirk and wife Lisa of Liberty Hill, Scott Kirk and wife Tammy of Liberty Hill; grandchildren, Brandon Kirk of Lubbock, Addie Kirk of Lubbock, Macy Kirk of San Antonio, Sarah Kirk of Austin, Kylie Kirk of Liberty Hill; great-grandchild, Gabriel Kirk of Lubbock; nieces and nephews, Tammy Porter of Georgetown, Paul Hardin of Round Rock, Terry Barfield of Houston, Justin Hardin of North Carolina, and Lee Hardin of Georgetown; and lots of loving family and friends.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Dale Kirk; daughter, Jackie Lee Kirk; brother, Gene Hardin; mother, Selma Hardin; and father, Wilburn Hardin.

Graveside Services will be Friday September 8, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Hill Over the Hill Gang.